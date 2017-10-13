WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ben heaton

ben heaton
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:04 am
re-signs. great news.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Re: ben heaton
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:08 am
Great news.Let's hope he continues his 8s form.
Re: ben heaton
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:15 am
So much for him signing for Fev rumours! Fingers crossed he steers clear of injury next season and has a great season.
Re: ben heaton
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:02 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Just the job! Good news to start the weekend off. :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: ben heaton
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:53 am
great news,ben,s getting better season by season.the prince likes :BOW:
Re: ben heaton
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:58 am
Aye... I heard he'd signed for us lot.
I did say when the rumours broke that I was non-plussed about the signing, so it comes with a little relief he's re-signed with fax.
You enjoy watching him.
I'm not convinced.
Result for both of us then :lol:
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
Re: ben heaton
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:39 am
the fax in asia User avatar
That's right RFF. You keep duel reg with Leeds, just make sure the rhino Bose not bump you off.
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.


Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.
Re: ben heaton
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:54 am
Good news. I'm glad he's staying with us. Quality when he is on form.
Re: ben heaton
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:06 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Another turning down more money at Fev, shows we have something pretty special at Fax. One of those players that you have to find a place in the team for as he is 100% every single week. With him and Lo on the wing we will look pretty strong in that position. :D

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

