mattsrhinos1978 wrote: Watched it back again today and got to say, stevie ward was an absolute machine, brilliant performance.



There was no one more smug or cocky throughout the season than luke gale,really developed a dislike for him this year.

He has come across that way however I’m sure there’s players in all teams that were winning the league that can seem like that. I’m sure opposition fans may have said similar about McGuire or other Leeds players.What worries me is how rattled Gale was. You could see he was visibly rattled/shaken etc however you want to phrase it. That doesn’t bode well for when he’s playing for England. Against Australia there will be periods of the game where we are under severe pressure and he didn’t seem to react well to it in the Grand Final.