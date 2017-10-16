WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The worst Grand Final of all time?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com The worst Grand Final of all time?

Post a reply
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:36 pm
mattsrhinos1978 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 117
Watched it back again today and got to say, stevie ward was an absolute machine, brilliant performance.

There was no one more smug or cocky throughout the season than luke gale,really developed a dislike for him this year.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:51 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5971
Location: philadelphia PA
Swoggy Loiner wrote:
Had a good read through that independent Cas forum...WOW.
I'm very grateful to them for letting Leeds have their 15 minutes of fame, and for our one win in eight. Leeds are the crappest side to ever win the Grand Final, and if that perfectly good Eden try had been given, there's no doubt whatsoever, Cas would have rolled on and won the game comfortably. Special bunch that lot. P.S apologies to the thousands of Tiggers world wide who jetted in to watch James Child hand Leeds another title :lol: :lol:

watching the game again last night I noticed the look on the faces of the Cas fans when they realized they were on a loser , we've seen that look a few times in the last ten years haven't we ? 15 minutes of fame :lol:
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:41 am
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13898
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Watched it back again today and got to say, stevie ward was an absolute machine, brilliant performance.

There was no one more smug or cocky throughout the season than luke gale,really developed a dislike for him this year.

He has come across that way however I’m sure there’s players in all teams that were winning the league that can seem like that. I’m sure opposition fans may have said similar about McGuire or other Leeds players.

What worries me is how rattled Gale was. You could see he was visibly rattled/shaken etc however you want to phrase it. That doesn’t bode well for when he’s playing for England. Against Australia there will be periods of the game where we are under severe pressure and he didn’t seem to react well to it in the Grand Final.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:29 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1293
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Watched it back again today and got to say, stevie ward was an absolute machine, brilliant performance.

There was no one more smug or cocky throughout the season than luke gale,really developed a dislike for him this year.


Got to admire not just his performance, but his courage and determination to play just a week after that horrendous dislocation. Mentally and physically tough, and a very good player - future Leeds and England captain?
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:34 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5573
Location: Hill Valley
Worst grand final of all time imo was saints v Wigan in 2014. Saints were poor and gifted the vert early flower send off yet still had to labour hard for victory in an error fest.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:12 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7986
Location: SWMC Coach
Biff Tannen wrote:
Worst grand final of all time imo was saints v Wigan in 2014. Saints were poor and gifted the vert early flower send off yet still had to labour hard for victory in an error fest.


Like two punch drunk hobo's fighting over a half eaten kebab.

Bar Flowers absolute brain explosion who remembers anything else about that game bar Saints falling over the line to victory?

Utterly shambolic game.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado

Wanted : Safe return of my beloved New England Patriots hat
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:19 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15248
Him wrote:
He has come across that way however I’m sure there’s players in all teams that were winning the league that can seem like that. I’m sure opposition fans may have said similar about McGuire or other Leeds players.

What worries me is how rattled Gale was. You could see he was visibly rattled/shaken etc however you want to phrase it. That doesn’t bode well for when he’s playing for England. Against Australia there will be periods of the game where we are under severe pressure and he didn’t seem to react well to it in the Grand Final.



I think you might find that "rattled" was down to not wanting to be tackled, rather than anything else, due to the infection to his surgery. In real terms, he shouldn't have been playing, but like that was going to happen.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:07 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22753
It was a poor game, Cas were very poor. It probably was the worst GF of all time.

However, leeds won comfortably, they won at a canter and looked like if necessary they could step up a few gears. The lads were virtually perfect defensively and were good attacking wise and managed the game wonderfully.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:26 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13898
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Gotcha wrote:
I think you might find that "rattled" was down to not wanting to be tackled, rather than anything else, due to the infection to his surgery. In real terms, he shouldn't have been playing, but like that was going to happen.

Hmmm not so sure on that. He seemed very easy to rile both with his own teammates and at Leeds. And didn’t seem that way early on. It was only when Leeds went a couple of scores ahead that this appeared.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:08 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3641
If gale tries to pull that post try cat walk strut crap in aus he'll get eaten alive, not that he'll score mind.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ducknumber1, Google [Bot], LeedsLurch, rhino65, TheNo36, WF Rhino and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,1231,75976,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM