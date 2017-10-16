|
Watched it back again today and got to say, stevie ward was an absolute machine, brilliant performance.
There was no one more smug or cocky throughout the season than luke gale,really developed a dislike for him this year.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:51 pm
Swoggy Loiner wrote:
Had a good read through that independent Cas forum...WOW.
I'm very grateful to them for letting Leeds have their 15 minutes of fame, and for our one win in eight. Leeds are the crappest side to ever win the Grand Final, and if that perfectly good Eden try had been given, there's no doubt whatsoever, Cas would have rolled on and won the game comfortably. Special bunch that lot. P.S apologies to the thousands of Tiggers world wide who jetted in to watch James Child hand Leeds another title
watching the game again last night I noticed the look on the faces of the Cas fans when they realized they were on a loser , we've seen that look a few times in the last ten years haven't we ? 15 minutes of fame
Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:41 am
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Watched it back again today and got to say, stevie ward was an absolute machine, brilliant performance.
There was no one more smug or cocky throughout the season than luke gale,really developed a dislike for him this year.
He has come across that way however I’m sure there’s players in all teams that were winning the league that can seem like that. I’m sure opposition fans may have said similar about McGuire or other Leeds players.
What worries me is how rattled Gale was. You could see he was visibly rattled/shaken etc however you want to phrase it. That doesn’t bode well for when he’s playing for England. Against Australia there will be periods of the game where we are under severe pressure and he didn’t seem to react well to it in the Grand Final.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:29 pm
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Watched it back again today and got to say, stevie ward was an absolute machine, brilliant performance.
There was no one more smug or cocky throughout the season than luke gale,really developed a dislike for him this year.
Got to admire not just his performance, but his courage and determination to play just a week after that horrendous dislocation. Mentally and physically tough, and a very good player - future Leeds and England captain?
Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:34 pm
Worst grand final of all time imo was saints v Wigan in 2014. Saints were poor and gifted the vert early flower send off yet still had to labour hard for victory in an error fest.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:12 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Worst grand final of all time imo was saints v Wigan in 2014. Saints were poor and gifted the vert early flower send off yet still had to labour hard for victory in an error fest.
Like two punch drunk hobo's fighting over a half eaten kebab.
Bar Flowers absolute brain explosion who remembers anything else about that game bar Saints falling over the line to victory?
Utterly shambolic game.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:19 pm
Him wrote:
He has come across that way however I’m sure there’s players in all teams that were winning the league that can seem like that. I’m sure opposition fans may have said similar about McGuire or other Leeds players.
What worries me is how rattled Gale was. You could see he was visibly rattled/shaken etc however you want to phrase it. That doesn’t bode well for when he’s playing for England. Against Australia there will be periods of the game where we are under severe pressure and he didn’t seem to react well to it in the Grand Final.
I think you might find that "rattled" was down to not wanting to be tackled, rather than anything else, due to the infection to his surgery. In real terms, he shouldn't have been playing, but like that was going to happen.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:07 pm
It was a poor game, Cas were very poor. It probably was the worst GF of all time.
However, leeds won comfortably, they won at a canter and looked like if necessary they could step up a few gears. The lads were virtually perfect defensively and were good attacking wise and managed the game wonderfully.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:26 pm
Gotcha wrote:
I think you might find that "rattled" was down to not wanting to be tackled, rather than anything else, due to the infection to his surgery. In real terms, he shouldn't have been playing, but like that was going to happen.
Hmmm not so sure on that. He seemed very easy to rile both with his own teammates and at Leeds. And didn’t seem that way early on. It was only when Leeds went a couple of scores ahead that this appeared.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:08 pm
If gale tries to pull that post try cat walk strut crap in aus he'll get eaten alive, not that he'll score mind.
|