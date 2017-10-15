|
TOMCAT wrote:
I just popped onto the casforum (the independent, don't want off comers posting one) and found this gem of a thread starter.
ah bless
The thread continues in a similar vane.
The win just keeps getting better
Make no mistake about it, that was a poor Leeds team but we hardly made a dent in them.
For whatever reason, that was as bad as I've seen in a long, long time. Spent all night going sideways, only Cookie ran straight. No support play, kicking game as bad as it gets.
To say I'm disappointed is an understatement. Let ourselves down, big-time.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:39 am
Swoggy Loiner wrote:
Make no mistake about it, that was a poor Leeds team but we hardly made a dent in them.
For whatever reason, that was as bad as I've seen in a long, long time. Spent all night going sideways, only Cookie ran straight. No support play, kicking game as bad as it gets.
To say I'm disappointed is an understatement. Let ourselves down, big-time.
Good god they've had a purple patch and ended up having delusions of grandeur
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:12 am
While it wasn't a classic game it was by no means the worse GF of all time.
The fact Cas didn't turn up and McGuire was sublime made it a reasonable GF.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:08 am
lionarmour87 wrote:
Good god they've had a purple patch and ended up having delusions of grandeur
To be fair it was a hell of a purple patch, almost (key word) a season long in fact. But they will have learnt from it and If
they can fill the gap left by the coke kid, they'll be there or there abouts next season.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:45 am
TOMCAT wrote:
To be fair it was a hell of a purple patch, almost (key word) a season long in fact. But they will have learnt from it and if they can fill the gap left by the coke kid, they'll be there or there abouts next season.
It's going to be really tough to get a quality starting FB at this point of the year as they'll all be signed up. They still don't have the financial power to sign top established players and most likely why they couldn't pull off the Walmsley deal and are getting in guys like Garry Lol and Aston now being rumoured.
Whilst most don't rate him there I think we'll see Eden at FB next year, after all that looked like their original plan before Hardaker became available and they'll play Lo on the wing instead of loaning him back to Sheffield.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:14 am
PrinterThe wrote:
It's going to be really tough to get a quality starting FB at this point of the year as they'll all be signed up. They still don't have the financial power to sign top established players and most likely why they couldn't pull off the Walmsley deal and are getting in guys like Garry Lol and Aston now being rumoured.
Whilst most don't rate him there I think we'll see Eden at FB next year, after all that looked like their original plan before Hardaker became available and they'll play Lo on the wing instead of loaning him back to Sheffield.
Totally agree with you on the difficulty Cas will have finding a quality FB at this point in time. I have edited my post accordingly
Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:53 am
well I watched it again last night and the looks on the faces of the Castleford players when they were making mistakes as if they were going to burst into tears. They seemed very nervous
Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:02 am
TOMCAT wrote:
Totally agree with you on the difficulty Cas will have finding a quality FB at this point in time. I have edited my post accordingly
Having a look through the other SL teams then they might be a chance of getting O'Brien or Evalds from Salford with all the question marks around the club now Koukash has left. Other than that can't see much. Seen a few people saying Cas should go for Mamo from Hudds and whilst he's be a great fit for them, Hudds won't have any interest in selling him.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:08 pm
Had a good read through that independent Cas forum...WOW.
I'm very grateful to them for letting Leeds have their 15 minutes of fame, and for our one win in eight. Leeds are the crappest side to ever win the Grand Final, and if that perfectly good Eden try had been given, there's no doubt whatsoever, Cas would have rolled on and won the game comfortably. Special bunch that lot. P.S apologies to the thousands of Tiggers world wide who jetted in to watch James Child hand Leeds another title
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:41 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Nigel Hawkins on twitter is very special.
I bet Peter Smith (yep) wishes he'd leave it out. Nearly everything he tweets Mr Hawkins always replies with bitterness and hatred towards us. He's declaring it would be another 66-10 job if we played Melbourne and can't see past his tiger glasses. I don't normally bother when people slag us off but this numpty is beyond belief! Just one thing to say Barry which will hurt you so much as you clearly are so bitter whilst most of your fans are over it but WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS my friend
