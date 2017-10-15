WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The worst Grand Final of all time?

The worst Grand Final of all time?

Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:23 pm
Swoggy Loiner Eddie Hemmings's Wig
TOMCAT wrote:
I just popped onto the casforum (the independent, don't want off comers posting one) and found this gem of a thread starter.

ah bless :SUBMISSION: The thread continues in a similar vane.

The win just keeps getting better :lol:



Make no mistake about it, that was a poor Leeds team but we hardly made a dent in them.

For whatever reason, that was as bad as I've seen in a long, long time. Spent all night going sideways, only Cookie ran straight. No support play, kicking game as bad as it gets.

To say I'm disappointed is an understatement. Let ourselves down, big-time.

:lol:
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:39 am
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Swoggy Loiner wrote:
Make no mistake about it, that was a poor Leeds team but we hardly made a dent in them.

For whatever reason, that was as bad as I've seen in a long, long time. Spent all night going sideways, only Cookie ran straight. No support play, kicking game as bad as it gets.

To say I'm disappointed is an understatement. Let ourselves down, big-time.

:lol:

Good god they've had a purple patch and ended up having delusions of grandeur
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:12 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
While it wasn't a classic game it was by no means the worse GF of all time.
The fact Cas didn't turn up and McGuire was sublime made it a reasonable GF.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:08 am
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
lionarmour87 wrote:
Good god they've had a purple patch and ended up having delusions of grandeur


To be fair it was a hell of a purple patch, almost (key word) a season long in fact. But they will have learnt from it and If they can fill the gap left by the coke kid, they'll be there or there abouts next season.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:45 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
TOMCAT wrote:
To be fair it was a hell of a purple patch, almost (key word) a season long in fact. But they will have learnt from it and if they can fill the gap left by the coke kid, they'll be there or there abouts next season.


It's going to be really tough to get a quality starting FB at this point of the year as they'll all be signed up. They still don't have the financial power to sign top established players and most likely why they couldn't pull off the Walmsley deal and are getting in guys like Garry Lol and Aston now being rumoured.

Whilst most don't rate him there I think we'll see Eden at FB next year, after all that looked like their original plan before Hardaker became available and they'll play Lo on the wing instead of loaning him back to Sheffield.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:14 am
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
PrinterThe wrote:
It's going to be really tough to get a quality starting FB at this point of the year as they'll all be signed up. They still don't have the financial power to sign top established players and most likely why they couldn't pull off the Walmsley deal and are getting in guys like Garry Lol and Aston now being rumoured.

Whilst most don't rate him there I think we'll see Eden at FB next year, after all that looked like their original plan before Hardaker became available and they'll play Lo on the wing instead of loaning him back to Sheffield.


Totally agree with you on the difficulty Cas will have finding a quality FB at this point in time. I have edited my post accordingly :thumb:
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




