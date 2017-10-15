WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The worst Grand Final of all time?

Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:23 pm
Swoggy Loiner
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jun 03, 2011 2:41 pm
Posts: 193
TOMCAT wrote:
I just popped onto the casforum (the independent, don't want off comers posting one) and found this gem of a thread starter.

ah bless :SUBMISSION: The thread continues in a similar vane.

The win just keeps getting better :lol:



Make no mistake about it, that was a poor Leeds team but we hardly made a dent in them.

For whatever reason, that was as bad as I've seen in a long, long time. Spent all night going sideways, only Cookie ran straight. No support play, kicking game as bad as it gets.

To say I'm disappointed is an understatement. Let ourselves down, big-time.

:lol:
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:39 am
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5963
Location: philadelphia PA
Swoggy Loiner wrote:
Make no mistake about it, that was a poor Leeds team but we hardly made a dent in them.

For whatever reason, that was as bad as I've seen in a long, long time. Spent all night going sideways, only Cookie ran straight. No support play, kicking game as bad as it gets.

To say I'm disappointed is an understatement. Let ourselves down, big-time.

:lol:

Good god they've had a purple patch and ended up having delusions of grandeur
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
