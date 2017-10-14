WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The worst Grand Final of all time?

Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:04 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
It's Scott Grix's we're talking about here so more likely 25 times out of 50.

:) Even for Grixy that one against Saints was something special.

Tbf to him though he's been excellent all year and the brain farts were kept down to an absolute minimum, except for the monster aganst saints.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:58 am
I just popped onto the casforum (the independent, don't want off comers posting one) and found this gem of a thread starter.

Leeds fans.
Postby old cas lass » Sat Oct 14, 2017 12:26 pm

Out in force in town this morning.
Not seen this may Leeds shirts for 2 seasons in Cas
Infact there was one woman in the cas shop, flaunting it in our faces on our own patch.....what a nerve.
Yes have your 15mins of fame.
It’ll be back to normal next season.


ah bless :SUBMISSION: The thread continues in a similar vane.

The win just keeps getting better :lol:
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 12:05 pm
That forum is hilarious.

Some of the pettiness and outright hatred over nothing is breathtaking.

There’s one or two sane posters fighting against the tide but massively outnumbered by an entire legion of grade a whoppers.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 12:32 pm
their silly attitude in the build up to this GF was by worse than we saw from Saints fans in 2008 .they actually thought they wee invincible
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:40 pm
I’m surprised there’s so many still out on the bakers indy site. Most of them have crawled back under their rocks.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:45 pm
Nigel Hawkins on twitter is very special.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:58 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Nigel Hawkins on twitter is very special.


Not the sharpest tool in the box that one. But a large tool nonetheless
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:58 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Nigel Hawkins on twitter is very special.


Ahh the guy who upon hearing Ward was declared fit to play urged the Cas players to "smash that c**t" and that Ward was "bang average"
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:01 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Ahh the guy who upon hearing Ward was declared fit to play urged the Cas players to "smash that c**t" and that Ward was "bang average"


He's a fu****g tit that bloke...The end
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:19 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
With McGuire suspended we only scored the one early try but Sinfield took kickable penalties when given the chance and a drop goal in the first half. At the end 1 point behind with 3 mins left and 45m out most would've tried a drop goal which would've been unlikely to land but Sinfield shows great patience and puts up the bomb so even if the FB catches it we can hopefully get field position for one final set. When we end up with the ball again such smart play by Burrow to run right at Farrell to win the penalty where again many others may have run for the line looking for a try. That 10/15 secs shows perfectly why we've had the success we've had in playoffs and exactly why people say playoff rugby is different and point out Cas turning down kicks as a massive mistake.

To quote Sinfield's post match interview after that game

"Look it wasn't great, it wasn't pretty, but it didn't have to be, we just had to win"


Let's head back a prior 9 years from that game to the 10th October 2003 - the last tackle of the 2003 season for Leeds versus Wigan at Headingley. Sinfield made a break on the back of a Senior/Cummings break leaving Wigan flocking back in numbers but many offside. Rob Burrow at the dummy half throws the ball to Dunneman and via a pair or two hands later Mathers is tackled on the blind side giving victory to Wigan and them a path to the Grand Final.

If you watch the two instances back, there are many similarities and I strongly believe that Rob will have watched that back and thought if the opportunity arises itself, I will run at an offside defender and get a penalty to put us ahead.

The gift of experience.
