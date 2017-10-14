tenerifeRhino wrote: Not the worst GF.



But definitely the worst performance in a GF by Cas.

Agree.As a neutral though, the biggest thing that obviously came out of it, was that after all the hype the Cas team built up over the season, they actually stank the place out in a way that non of their fans expected even in their worst nightmares and that was the disappinting thing. Especially when it came down to it, it was 1st v 2nd in the GF.I perosnally don't think for the vast majority of fans there's any bitterness or whatever you want to call it towards Leeds for winning - I just think most neutrals wanted a new name on the GF Trophy first and foremost, whether that was Hull at one stage or Cas. Somone posted earlier that quite a few fans had been put off by some Cas supoorters thinking they were the next Melbourne Storm, I think some jumped off the bandwagon at that time.As for the game, no it probably wasn't the worst but it certainly was generally a poor game. Not taking anything away from Leeds. They came in assessed the conditions and played RL accordingly, whereas Cas seem to do the opposite. There were always going to be errors, but the amount that were unforced was very higgh, even taking into consideration the rain. Also I haven't seen McGuire play that well all year. I said at the time , he was rolling back the years with that performanceAs for those that said it should may have been a Saints final, if they'd have had a better kicker. TBF Saints shouldn't have been in the top 4 imo. If not for a mistake from Grix in the last minute of the game, that he probably wouldn't make 49 times out of 50, their season should have ended that night, they were the 2nd best team and got a gift from god but tbh even with the mistake, we should have put them to bed earlier and carried on playing as we had been.