WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The worst Grand Final of all time?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com The worst Grand Final of all time?

Post a reply
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:31 am
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5959
Location: philadelphia PA
Apparently Mac stood back and let McGuire do all the pre match talking
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:37 am
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4611
Location: Living the Dream
I think the worst Grand Finals of all time are those ones that Leeds did not reach!

Regarding the 2017 final it has to be said the handling conditions were terrible but we should not underestimate how good Leeds were. McGuire was magnificent and did to Cas what Gale has done to us in the past. Our defence and line speed never let Cas settle or gain momentum. We created and took our chances well. Yes 3 of our 4 tries came from kicks but that was the right tactic under the conditions and Briscoe’s 2nd try was made by a lovely bit of centre play by Moon even if there was a suspicion of a forward pass.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 12:14 pm
Swoggy Loiner Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jun 03, 2011 2:41 pm
Posts: 191
lionarmour87 wrote:
Apparently Mac stood back and let McGuire do all the pre match talking


It's true that mate, I heard it from a player's mouth.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 12:43 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1352
rhinos21 wrote:
The Wigan away was a real gritty performance always remember the three tackles after the Burrow no try.


With McGuire suspended we only scored the one early try but Sinfield took kickable penalties when given the chance and a drop goal in the first half. At the end 1 point behind with 3 mins left and 45m out most would've tried a drop goal which would've been unlikely to land but Sinfield shows great patience and puts up the bomb so even if the FB catches it we can hopefully get field position for one final set. When we end up with the ball again such smart play by Burrow to run right at Farrell to win the penalty where again many others may have run for the line looking for a try. That 10/15 secs shows perfectly why we've had the success we've had in playoffs and exactly why people say playoff rugby is different and point out Cas turning down kicks as a massive mistake.

To quote Sinfield's post match interview after that game

"Look it wasn't great, it wasn't pretty, but it didn't have to be, we just had to win"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, Danibo160, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Frosties., Guybrush, Highbury Rhino, Jrrhino, lionarmour87, malcadele, Rammer, Rebecca, Richie, rollin thunder, Swoggy Loiner, TOMCAT and 258 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,8251,90876,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM