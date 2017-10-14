rhinos21 wrote: The Wigan away was a real gritty performance always remember the three tackles after the Burrow no try.

With McGuire suspended we only scored the one early try but Sinfield took kickable penalties when given the chance and a drop goal in the first half. At the end 1 point behind with 3 mins left and 45m out most would've tried a drop goal which would've been unlikely to land but Sinfield shows great patience and puts up the bomb so even if the FB catches it we can hopefully get field position for one final set. When we end up with the ball again such smart play by Burrow to run right at Farrell to win the penalty where again many others may have run for the line looking for a try. That 10/15 secs shows perfectly why we've had the success we've had in playoffs and exactly why people say playoff rugby is different and point out Cas turning down kicks as a massive mistake.To quote Sinfield's post match interview after that game"Look it wasn't great, it wasn't pretty, but it didn't have to be, we just had to win"