Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com The worst Grand Final of all time?

Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:31 am
Apparently Mac stood back and let McGuire do all the pre match talking
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:37 am
I think the worst Grand Finals of all time are those ones that Leeds did not reach!

Regarding the 2017 final it has to be said the handling conditions were terrible but we should not underestimate how good Leeds were. McGuire was magnificent and did to Cas what Gale has done to us in the past. Our defence and line speed never let Cas settle or gain momentum. We created and took our chances well. Yes 3 of our 4 tries came from kicks but that was the right tactic under the conditions and Briscoe’s 2nd try was made by a lovely bit of centre play by Moon even if there was a suspicion of a forward pass.
