It was persisting down. Leeds did what they needed to do. GF or league game. Winning is the main thing. I wasn't bored by it as a neutral. I very much enjoyed Leeds knocking that 'already champions' smirk of the faces of Castleford. A side with literally no history chanting 'That's why we're champions' after a league game getting way too big for their boots needed that peg taking down. Usually i wouldn't want Leeds to win but i was 100% a Leeds fan last Saturday. The only thing Cas could take out of that match was by looking at Danny McGuire and watching how a final needs to be played. He was outstanding.