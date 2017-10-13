WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The worst Grand Final of all time?

Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:30 pm
FlexWheeler
2009 seems to be the only win without some form of backs to the wall type narrative behind it.

Whether intentionally or not BM can't half create a good ol backs to the wall narrative.

He loves his stories and his narratives.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:45 pm
PrinterThe
FlexWheeler wrote:
2009 seems to be the only win without some form of backs to the wall type narrative behind it.

Whether intentionally or not BM can't half create a good ol backs to the wall narrative.

It didn't have a backs to the wall narrative but obviously the hat trick and also got a bit of stick about the previous two years because Saints had finished 1st so a bit like this year they were the "true champions" according to some. Shut them up with winning the LLS in 2009 and backing it up in the GF.

We're the only team who have never failed in the playoffs when we've won the LLS ('04, '09, '15). We've denied other LLS winners 5 times

Saints 07 & 08 GF
Wire 11 SF
Wigan 12 SF
Cas 17 GF

With all the talk about GF's, we've been involved in some absolute belters in the SF's especially Warrington 2011 and Wigan 2012 both away and given little hope especially the Warrington one.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:08 pm
Swoggy Loiner
We just laughed at the backwards lover$, and reminded them it was 2017 with Gary Hetherington at the helm, not 1988 with Alf Davis and his moneybags. The most ironic one was the fat kid singing 'we all hate Leeds scum', with his Cas shirt and Leeds United hat on :lol:
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:48 pm
RHINO-MARK
Don't give a flying one about those whinging i thought we were very good from 1-17 errors will always occur in those conditions.
Most are only whinging because poster boys Cas got a RL lesson in how to handle & win a GF.
Just as the old saying goes "The Lesson endeth".
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:05 pm
rhinos21
PrinterThe wrote:
It didn't have a backs to the wall narrative but obviously the hat trick and also got a bit of stick about the previous two years because Saints had finished 1st so a bit like this year they were the "true champions" according to some. Shut them up with winning the LLS in 2009 and backing it up in the GF.

We're the only team who have never failed in the playoffs when we've won the LLS ('04, '09, '15). We've denied other LLS winners 5 times

Saints 07 & 08 GF
Wire 11 SF
Wigan 12 SF
Cas 17 GF

With all the talk about GF's, we've been involved in some absolute belters in the SF's especially Warrington 2011 and Wigan 2012 both away and given little hope especially the Warrington one.


They were great games.

Still remember the Burrow McGuire hall combo for the third try.

The Wigan away was a real gritty performance always remember the three tackles after the Burrow no try.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:31 pm
Biff Tannen
To be fair we have turned up for every final bar the 2005 one.so many great memories its hard to pick a favourite and you could talk all night about them.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:51 pm
The Biffs Back
When your club wins a GF:
Is there ever a worst Grand Final of all time thought going through your head when you walk away victorious, irrespective of if your a player or a fan?

The only people that didn't like this years GF winners being the Rhinos yet again are clearly all .............Losers :lol:
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:29 pm
Swoggy Loiner
rhinos21 wrote:
They were great games.

Still remember the Burrow McGuire hall combo for the third try.

The Wigan away was a real gritty performance always remember the three tackles after the Burrow no try.


I thought Peacock was going to pull Carmont's head off. Was it JP, Buchanan and Kylie who bent Mossop in half from the tap?
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:42 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
rhinos21 wrote:
They were great games.

Still remember the Burrow McGuire hall combo for the third try.

It's Danny's pass to Ryan that gets me. One handed, over his shoulder, yet he managed to make the ball spin so it stayed true as it just dropped in ton Hall's waiting hands.
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!
