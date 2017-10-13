FlexWheeler wrote: 2009 seems to be the only win without some form of backs to the wall type narrative behind it.



Whether intentionally or not BM can't half create a good ol backs to the wall narrative.



He loves his stories and his narratives.

It didn't have a backs to the wall narrative but obviously the hat trick and also got a bit of stick about the previous two years because Saints had finished 1st so a bit like this year they were the "true champions" according to some. Shut them up with winning the LLS in 2009 and backing it up in the GF.We're the only team who have never failed in the playoffs when we've won the LLS ('04, '09, '15). We've denied other LLS winners 5 timesSaints 07 & 08 GFWire 11 SFWigan 12 SFCas 17 GFWith all the talk about GF's, we've been involved in some absolute belters in the SF's especially Warrington 2011 and Wigan 2012 both away and given little hope especially the Warrington one.