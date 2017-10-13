2009 seems to be the only win without some form of backs to the wall type narrative behind it.
Whether intentionally or not BM can't half create a good ol backs to the wall narrative.
He loves his stories and his narratives.
|
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''
''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''
''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''
''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''
.......''smart men don't get married''
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: chapylad, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, faddy860, lionarmour87, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, rhino65, rhinos_bish, Rhinoshaund III, rodhutch, Sal Paradise, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 336 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,649,502
|2,251
|76,295
|4,559
|SET
|