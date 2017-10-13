|
PrinterThe wrote:
That's what get me with people's criticisms and slating. I get the criticism of subs and our attack and they're perfectly valid. It's when you get people saying the players don't like him, he doesn't communicate with them, he bullies them, he's lost the dressing room etc. but then you see how he gets them to come together and unite to pull off another GF from an unlikely position and it shows it to be all nonsense.
Me and the wife are friends with the parents of Jack Walker's girlfriend, they live in the next street and our lad's play Rugby together, so we quite a bit of him. He says the respect the lads have for Mac is second to none, hence the togetherness of the club. On GF day, Mags did all the talking, Mac just sat back and steered the ship. Even let me wear his winners ring and have a pic! Good kid
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:15 pm
tvoc
Swoggy Loiner wrote:
On GF day, Mags did all the talking, Mac just sat back and steered the ship
Never underestimate the importance of a good coach..... driver.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:20 pm
tvoc wrote:
Never underestimate the importance of a good coach..... driver.
His man management skills must be decent
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:24 pm
Swoggy Loiner wrote:
Maybe it had something to do with the bunch of Cas fans in the beer garden in that boozer opposite Tesco, who persisted on telling anyone who'd listen, that 'Hardaker doesn't matter mate, we'd have to play our 19's for us to be worried about the f***ing Jew boys turning us over'.....we bumped into the same clowns after and pi$$ed ourselves...
down to earth with a bump , but they wonder why they are regarded as an odd bunch they are still so insular even in this day and age
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:48 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
It's when you get people saying don't like him, he doesn't communicate with them, he bullies them, he's lost the dressing room etc.
Yeah i agree with that in the main. I admit there were times last year when i thought it was possible who could have lost the dressing room, but all the other stuff and personal abuse are made up and uncalled for.
Again my opinion is we could do with change, but like after 2015 it's going to be Mac's decision now and it seems he's staying at least for another year. I don't agree with comments like he should be able to go when he feels the time is right though, that's nonsense and should apply to nobody in any sport. But I've always respected and appreciated what he has achieved with the club and never resorted to personal abuse or making things up to win an argument.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:16 pm
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Re-phrase the question: was the Cas performance the worst you have ever seen in a GF?
I'm struggling to think of a poorer one tbh. But this shouldn't detract from the Leeds showing.
IMO the 2009 final was the most boring that Leeds were involved in, although for purists there were probably fewer errors than 2017.
2009 might not have been a great game but it was close unlike this one and also really felt like the ending of the Leeds vs Saints rivalry (even though we'd end up playing again in 2011) and had even trickier VR calls and ones you didn't know which way the decision was going thanks to not having the stupid on field call. The opportunity for us to do the hat trick also made it feel even more important.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:29 pm
2009 was a good game. It was very intense with both teams were going set for set and saints didn't do alot wrong.
My favourite is 2011.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:36 pm
FlexWheeler wrote:
2009 was a good game. It was very intense with both teams were going set for set and saints didn't do alot wrong.
My favourite is 2011.
Is that the year Shenton got injured?
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:00 pm
2012 was really good too. Showed that it wasn't just a case of having it over Saints and that we really were becoming unbeatable at Old Trafford especially against a side that had done us in two recent cup finals. Sinfield was amazing throughout the playoffs and you had the great moment at the end when Warrington threw the ball out of touch because several of their guys were in back play with Bailey. Still think Michael Monaghan should've seen a card for that head first lunge into Sinfield that almost took him out of the game.
