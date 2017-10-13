PrinterThe wrote: That's what get me with people's criticisms and slating. I get the criticism of subs and our attack and they're perfectly valid. It's when you get people saying the players don't like him, he doesn't communicate with them, he bullies them, he's lost the dressing room etc. but then you see how he gets them to come together and unite to pull off another GF from an unlikely position and it shows it to be all nonsense.

Me and the wife are friends with the parents of Jack Walker's girlfriend, they live in the next street and our lad's play Rugby together, so we quite a bit of him. He says the respect the lads have for Mac is second to none, hence the togetherness of the club. On GF day, Mags did all the talking, Mac just sat back and steered the ship. Even let me wear his winners ring and have a pic! Good kid