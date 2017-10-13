WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The worst Grand Final of all time?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com The worst Grand Final of all time?

Post a reply
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:05 pm
Swoggy Loiner Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jun 03, 2011 2:41 pm
Posts: 186
PrinterThe wrote:
That's what get me with people's criticisms and slating. I get the criticism of subs and our attack and they're perfectly valid. It's when you get people saying the players don't like him, he doesn't communicate with them, he bullies them, he's lost the dressing room etc. but then you see how he gets them to come together and unite to pull off another GF from an unlikely position and it shows it to be all nonsense.


Me and the wife are friends with the parents of Jack Walker's girlfriend, they live in the next street and our lad's play Rugby together, so we quite a bit of him. He says the respect the lads have for Mac is second to none, hence the togetherness of the club. On GF day, Mags did all the talking, Mac just sat back and steered the ship. Even let me wear his winners ring and have a pic! Good kid
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Gotcha, Grimmy, gulfcoast_highwayman, karetaker, lionarmour87, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norton123, rhino65, rhinos_bish, sgtwilko, Sherbert Dip, southyorksdave, Swoggy Loiner, The Magic Rat, thepimp007, Wilde 3 and 405 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,3882,42176,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM