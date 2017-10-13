WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The worst Grand Final of all time?

Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:53 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5554
Location: Hill Valley
rollin thunder wrote:
i actually feel for some of the Cas team, the comments from some of their own fans are poor, bottled it, did not perform, did not try, did not want it, they clearly no nothing of the game, don't think any cas players did not try or bottled anything, it was just not their day and they got well beat by a superior side.


I agree. With the bad weather, the Hardaker fiasco and seeing the Cas line up i was very confident just before kick off. You could tell very early with the Cas game plan and McGuire being 'on it' that the game was ours for the taking. I don't think Cas lacked bottle, effort or whatever else it was just going to take something special on that night in them circumstances to beat us and with all things mentioned and the wrong game plan to boot it was never going to happen. tbh think Cas did well to keep the score respectable in the end considering the how much better we were at controling the game.

I think Powell is a great coach, but he is still to find the formula for really big games and we keep saying his teams will learn but they don't seem to be even getting close in them really.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:55 am
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 924
The green eyed monster likes to squeal at times.
Look in the record books "2017 BetFred Super League Champions Leeds Rhinos"
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:56 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5554
Location: Hill Valley
Gotcha wrote:
You can count the number of great finals on one hand from a neutral perspective, including the Challenge Cup, and going back further than Super League started. Finals are all about grinding it out, rarely about quality. The final is more about the occasion and the atmosphere around it than the spectacle of the players. As a neutral, and more so those watching on TV, yes I can see it might not be appealing, especially when most fans are biased anyway to a favoured team in a final. But the final is about the two teams there, and experiencing the occasion of it, and that is what makes a good final to them. If those neutrals want it to appeal to them, that will only really happen if their team are there, good luck with that.


Yep. and lets be honest, 99 percent of neutrals wanted Cas and it never looked like they could do it hence, Crap final verdict.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:40 am
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8505
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Most of our finals have been pretty good games. Close, tense, skillful. 2015 was one of the most intense games I've seen.
The conditions were awful Saturday and Cas were dreadful. Fact is Leeds didn't have to be that good to beat them. If Cas had turned up that would have helped.
Re: The worst Grand Final of all time?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:10 am
southyorksdave
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 8:08 pm
Posts: 317
Location: south yorks
it was still 100 times better than the wigan vs hull cup final from a few years back
that was my wifes first rugby game and god knows how i persuaded her to watch another
