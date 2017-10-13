rollin thunder wrote: i actually feel for some of the Cas team, the comments from some of their own fans are poor, bottled it, did not perform, did not try, did not want it, they clearly no nothing of the game, don't think any cas players did not try or bottled anything, it was just not their day and they got well beat by a superior side.

I agree. With the bad weather, the Hardaker fiasco and seeing the Cas line up i was very confident just before kick off. You could tell very early with the Cas game plan and McGuire being 'on it' that the game was ours for the taking. I don't think Cas lacked bottle, effort or whatever else it was just going to take something special on that night in them circumstances to beat us and with all things mentioned and the wrong game plan to boot it was never going to happen. tbh think Cas did well to keep the score respectable in the end considering the how much better we were at controling the game.I think Powell is a great coach, but he is still to find the formula for really big games and we keep saying his teams will learn but they don't seem to be even getting close in them really.