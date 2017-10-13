WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The worst Grand Final of all time?

The 2009 final was a pretty poor spectacle from memory. In terms of real quality 2004 was very good, 2007 Leeds were very good, 2012 was very entertaining as well. Despite being close I'd say the 2015 final wasn't that good either. Finals are often disappointing from that perspective - the NRL GF may have been better quality but as a spectacle was over before half time.
It was teeming it down all game so was very unlikely to be a classic anyway. Thought we played the conditions similar to some of those nights against the great Saints team and Cas were never able to get close to that level on the night hence the reasonably comfortable win for us.

I can see why it would be an instantly forgetable final for the neutral though.
Some absolute corkers still doing the rounds on Facebook.
Only the weather, Maguires offside try from Moons high kick , Briscoes forward pass try & Mcguire punching the ball out of Edens hands as he was about to score stopped Cas winning .. 1 win against us in 9 games . We look forward to trouncing you again next season a few times especially without your smuggy half back pairing leaving and you haven't replaced them with anyone of note .

Wow :CRAZY:
Unfortunately, In the heady days of social media you will always see this kind of warped view look like it’s the more popular as it’s so extreme. People just can’t compute that you are not champions if you DONT win the grand finals (you ain’t “league” champions either btw, your league “leaders”)

ATEOTD Cas naively tried to play dry weather RL in the pouring rain,Period. There was no plan b, they also treated the final as a normal league game and repeatedly spurned easy points from kicks that we would have taken.

Experience beats out naivety, that’s not arrogance, that’s a fact. We had a game plan they couldn’t handle, yes the conditions played a part but we were into them from the off, we rattled them, we harried them, we forced them into mistakes and kept turning the tourniquet till they broke.

Clutching at straws looking for excuses does them no favours after such a fine season, but as I said at the beginning, there are a lot of Cas fans who have begrudgingly given Leeds the kudos for getting the job done.
It teamed it down in 98 and 99 but I don't remember the same level of handling errors. A fair few of the cas errors were also unforced, they really stunk the place out.
I just don't get the criticism aimed at Leeds. Like some have already said, I don't think the result was in doubt after 10 minutes. Stevie Ward said in his post match interview 'listen mate, we could play until next week, and we're not losing that game'. That's not arrogance, just how the players felt, and so it showed. I've never pretended to be a huge fan of Mac, and don't understand a lot of his methods, but I must congratulate the man on his perfect game plan, and his record speaks for itself. Maybe he sees the game in a different light to some of us, but from what I've been told, the players worship him so that'll do for me. Just another great moment from this special club.
