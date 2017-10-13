Unfortunately, In the heady days of social media you will always see this kind of warped view look like it’s the more popular as it’s so extreme. People just can’t compute that you are not champions if you DONT win the grand finals (you ain’t “league” champions either btw, your league “leaders”)



ATEOTD Cas naively tried to play dry weather RL in the pouring rain,Period. There was no plan b, they also treated the final as a normal league game and repeatedly spurned easy points from kicks that we would have taken.



Experience beats out naivety, that’s not arrogance, that’s a fact. We had a game plan they couldn’t handle, yes the conditions played a part but we were into them from the off, we rattled them, we harried them, we forced them into mistakes and kept turning the tourniquet till they broke.



Clutching at straws looking for excuses does them no favours after such a fine season, but as I said at the beginning, there are a lot of Cas fans who have begrudgingly given Leeds the kudos for getting the job done.