For a neutral, I'm sure it was not the most thrilling of games. For those of the orange and black persuasion, well let's just say it didn't go with their script. But as a Leeds supporter, I thought it was a cracking game. We took it to the favourites from minute one and they had no answer. If I was a Cas fan I'd feel let down in the final but proud of the season their team had and there will always be ifs and buts. But for the next 12 months we are the Champions of the Super League.