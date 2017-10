WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The worst Grand Final of all time?









Was it really? From a Leeds point of view, I thought we were outstanding, and squeezed the life out of Cas. However, I've been reading some quite bizarre posts on social media, that go as far as 'Leeds shouldn't have even been there' and 'Cas v Hull would have been a cracker'. I'll put it down to fans of other clubs just gutted that they weren't participating then? FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member



It wasn't a great game due to the handling errors. Somehow, I think the people saying this would have a different view had the game been of the same quality but with a cas win. ''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''



From some of the posts I read on other boards about the final beforehand, I think other fans are getting a bit sick of us winning it all the time.



Tough! We had our fun, and that's all that matters. Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.



For a neutral, I'm sure it was not the most thrilling of games. For those of the orange and black persuasion, well let's just say it didn't go with their script. But as a Leeds supporter, I thought it was a cracking game. We took it to the favourites from minute one and they had no answer. If I was a Cas fan I'd feel let down in the final but proud of the season their team had and there will always be ifs and buts. But for the next 12 months we are the Champions of the Super League. gulfcoast_highwayman

That's the joy of winning the Grand Final. There's no next week. No possible defeat looming to spoil the mood. We're Champions. Again. Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.



Was it balls. Far too much is being made of the amount of errors without taking into account just how much it rained (I don’t think it came across on tv), the fact you have 2 teams who like to use the ball (Cas like to pass, we like to offload either out of the tackle or just when we’ve got our noses through the line) and the ball which both coaches have complained about.



It probably was one of the poorest from a neutral view. Tries were mostly scrappy and a ton of knock ons. Just thinking of other GF's, last years wasn't anything special and 2014 post Flower send off wasn't much.



