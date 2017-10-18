we were in London the night before the Dolphin's game, a group of about 20 Americans were watching it in the pub, and we even managed to bump into some of them at Wembley the next day, it was manic, the size of the crowd etc. (the college game)
Impact the nfl ? Seriously , they college game is bigger than the super league
I was only saying there would probably be more American footballers poached into the game than UK players, I made the mistake of labelling the whole game NFL. I can see supporters of NFL swapping codes because of the constant impact but I know they do make a family day out of there spectacle but the London franchise died out, lets hope if it does come off we succeed.
I was only saying there would probably be more American footballers poached into the game than UK players, I made the mistake of labelling the whole game NFL. I can see supporters of NFL swapping codes because of the constant impact but I know they do make a family day out of there spectacle but the London franchise died out, lets hope if it does come off we succeed.
Could certainly see some very good americans who dont make it in the nfl, becoming exciting rugby league players, I'm all for it to be honest
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.