WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Licensing

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Licensing

Post a reply
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:30 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4848
Can't help but thinking the american Canada project will wither and fail. But we gotta try I suppose. Just can't see it working long term
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:38 am
Smiggs User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9182
Location: Hull
hull2524 wrote:
Can't help but thinking the american Canada project will wither and fail. But we gotta try I suppose. Just can't see it working long term



Same here.
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:39 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2845
Same here, apart from the "But we gotta try I suppose" bit.
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:51 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2199
Bloody pessimists :)

All evidence for Toronto so far shows that they're serious, ambitious, enthusiastic for RL, display a high level of commercial acumen - and so far they've delivered.

They've managed to build a professional RL club from scratch, with no central funding, playing in a league 3,000 miles away, and averaged over 7k attendances against some pretty poor sides. I think that has to be applauded.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:50 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 817
DGM wrote:
Bloody pessimists :)

All evidence for Toronto so far shows that they're serious, ambitious, enthusiastic for RL, display a high level of commercial acumen - and so far they've delivered.

They've managed to build a professional RL club from scratch, with no central funding, playing in a league 3,000 miles away, and averaged over 7k attendances against some pretty poor sides. I think that has to be applauded.

Indeed, contrast that to Salford who can't get the fans to travel 30 miles for games.
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:58 pm
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9784
Location: Hull
DGM wrote:
Bloody pessimists :)

All evidence for Toronto so far shows that they're serious, ambitious, enthusiastic for RL, display a high level of commercial acumen - and so far they've delivered.

They've managed to build a professional RL club from scratch, with no central funding, playing in a league 3,000 miles away, and averaged over 7k attendances against some pretty poor sides. I think that has to be applauded.

This.

Name one side that could do that. Take the 3,000 miles away if it helps. We have clubs that couldn't and still can't do that in SL.
Image
Re: Licensing
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:26 am
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 704
DGM wrote:
Bloody pessimists :)

All evidence for Toronto so far shows that they're serious, ambitious, enthusiastic for RL, display a high level of commercial acumen - and so far they've delivered.

They've managed to build a professional RL club from scratch, with no central funding, playing in a league 3,000 miles away, and averaged over 7k attendances against some pretty poor sides. I think that has to be applauded.

Despite your moniker, you’re always upbeat.
At Wembley 1985, I sat next to an American, who was floored by the game, watching 2 halves of non stop collision, as opposed to 1 hour stop/start in 4 hours, NRL. He said “if I could import this to the US, it would go like wildfire”, he was also amazed that I was in tears after another defeat!!!
If franchises were awarded to North Amerca and Canada, I’m pretty sure they’d be allowed to sign as many Aussies as necessary, a la Catalan, so can’t see it impacting the UK player pool? I think it would impact NFL more. As you say, Toronto have worked wonders in 12 months, so business acumen won’t be a problem. Don’t think you can use Football as a model for growth because it was foisted on the US by FIFA as part of the World Cup deal.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Homenaway, McFc, Mr Bloggs, PCollinson1990, Stanley Unwin, yorksguy1865 and 176 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,7291,99276,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM