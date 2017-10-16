|
Can't help but thinking the american Canada project will wither and fail. But we gotta try I suppose. Just can't see it working long term
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:38 am
Same here.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:39 am
ccs
Same here, apart from the "But we gotta try I suppose" bit.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:51 am
DGM
Bloody pessimists
All evidence for Toronto so far shows that they're serious, ambitious, enthusiastic for RL, display a high level of commercial acumen - and so far they've delivered.
They've managed to build a professional RL club from scratch, with no central funding, playing in a league 3,000 miles away, and averaged over 7k attendances against some pretty poor sides. I think that has to be applauded.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:50 am
Indeed, contrast that to Salford who can't get the fans to travel 30 miles for games.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:58 pm
This.
Name one side that could do that. Take the 3,000 miles away if it helps. We have clubs that couldn't and still can't do that in SL.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:26 am
Despite your moniker, you’re always upbeat.
At Wembley 1985, I sat next to an American, who was floored by the game, watching 2 halves of non stop collision, as opposed to 1 hour stop/start in 4 hours, NRL. He said “if I could import this to the US, it would go like wildfire”, he was also amazed that I was in tears after another defeat!!!
If franchises were awarded to North Amerca and Canada, I’m pretty sure they’d be allowed to sign as many Aussies as necessary, a la Catalan, so can’t see it impacting the UK player pool? I think it would impact NFL more. As you say, Toronto have worked wonders in 12 months, so business acumen won’t be a problem. Don’t think you can use Football as a model for growth because it was foisted on the US by FIFA as part of the World Cup deal.
