All evidence for Toronto so far shows that they're serious, ambitious, enthusiastic for RL, display a high level of commercial acumen - and so far they've delivered.



They've managed to build a professional RL club from scratch, with no central funding, playing in a league 3,000 miles away, and averaged over 7k attendances against some pretty poor sides. I think that has to be applauded. Bloody pessimists

Despite your moniker, you’re always upbeat.At Wembley 1985, I sat next to an American, who was floored by the game, watching 2 halves of non stop collision, as opposed to 1 hour stop/start in 4 hours, NRL. He said “if I could import this to the US, it would go like wildfire”, he was also amazed that I was in tears after another defeat!!!If franchises were awarded to North Amerca and Canada, I’m pretty sure they’d be allowed to sign as many Aussies as necessary, a la Catalan, so can’t see it impacting the UK player pool? I think it would impact NFL more. As you say, Toronto have worked wonders in 12 months, so business acumen won’t be a problem. Don’t think you can use Football as a model for growth because it was foisted on the US by FIFA as part of the World Cup deal.