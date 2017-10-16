|
|
Can't help but thinking the american Canada project will wither and fail. But we gotta try I suppose. Just can't see it working long term
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:38 am
|
|
Same here.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:39 am
|
|
Same here, apart from the "But we gotta try I suppose" bit.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:51 am
|
|
Bloody pessimists
All evidence for Toronto so far shows that they're serious, ambitious, enthusiastic for RL, display a high level of commercial acumen - and so far they've delivered.
They've managed to build a professional RL club from scratch, with no central funding, playing in a league 3,000 miles away, and averaged over 7k attendances against some pretty poor sides. I think that has to be applauded.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:50 am
|
|
Indeed, contrast that to Salford who can't get the fans to travel 30 miles for games.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:58 pm
|
|
This.
Name one side that could do that. Take the 3,000 miles away if it helps. We have clubs that couldn't and still can't do that in SL.
|
|