Re: Licensing
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 2:33 pm
PCollinson1990
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 815
Armavinit wrote:
What part of “Do one” don’t you get Standee?

I don’t get “do one” at all, unless it’s some kind of threat? In which case I draw your attention to the AUP, and also, in the same vein, references to your perception that I’m some former poster are equally against the AUP, all in all, I think you maybe need to post less and, perhaps, think more?
Re: Licensing
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:08 pm
supersuperfc
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 474
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I don’t get “do one” at all, unless it’s some kind of threat? In which case I draw your attention to the AUP, and also, in the same vein, references to your perception that I’m some former poster are equally against the AUP, all in all, I think you maybe need to post less and, perhaps, think more?


You're a bit precious for smoeone who's been banned before for using abusive language.
Re: Licensing
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:13 pm
Armavinit
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 703
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I don’t get “do one” at all, unless it’s some kind of threat? In which case I draw your attention to the AUP, and also, in the same vein, references to your perception that I’m some former poster are equally against the AUP, all in all, I think you maybe need to post less and, perhaps, think more?

Dear oh dear Martin.
Re: Licensing
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:45 pm
Tarquin Fuego
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2094
Location: United Kingdom
Lol
I have lost interest
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:28 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25195
Location: West Yorkshire
Direction of travel on format of the northern hemisphere competition is really interesting with New York now looking to put a Champ 1 team in for 2019. Could envisage that in a few years we have a pretty diverse top tier with only the biggest UK sides in it. Or equally likely end up back where we started. Overseas element could be more attract sponsorship-wise though.
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:25 am
PCollinson1990
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 815
Mrs Barista wrote:
Direction of travel on format of the northern hemisphere competition is really interesting with New York now looking to put a Champ 1 team in for 2019. Could envisage that in a few years we have a pretty diverse top tier with only the biggest UK sides in it. Or equally likely end up back where we started. Overseas element could be more attract sponsorship-wise though.


It's certainly "interesting times", expansion of the game into the US and more in Canada as well could be good for the sport, but you do have to worry about the capability of the blazers at Red Hall to make it work for everyone.
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:44 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25195
Location: West Yorkshire
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's certainly "interesting times", expansion of the game into the US and more in Canada as well could be good for the sport, but you do have to worry about the capability of the blazers at Red Hall to make it work for everyone.

Could be great for the sport and really force UK clubs to raise the bar to be in the top half dozen British clubs from a performance, stadium, youth development, fan base perspective. Franchising previously was compromised by the fact that UK chairmen called the shots but an international competition atttracting major funding would revolutionise things. All pie in the sky I guess. In the meantime good for our profile to be embracing new concepts like the Wigan game in Australia. Adapt or die?
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:48 am
PCollinson1990
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 815
Mrs Barista wrote:
Adapt or die?


I think we're well placed to be one of the clubs that adapts, but I do fear it will mean a merger with KR. I'm not sure if I'd support a merged club, time will tell if I'm given that particular decision to make.
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:54 am
The Dentist Wilf
100% League Network
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6449
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's certainly "interesting times", expansion of the game into the US and more in Canada as well could be good for the sport, but you do have to worry about the capability of the blazers at Red Hall to make it work for everyone.


I agree with that. They are certainly going to have to be careful here and they don't instil much confidence with me. The crux of it all is 'making it work for everyone' and the safeguards there are for the current game. I expect another American team to apply shortly and then for me its also a question of the amount of quality players that are in the game at present being able to spread so much more thinly across the game. The lure of North America for players is already proving strong, and who can blame them, the American sports market is massive with their TV networks actively looking for other directions to go in.

As these teams progress they will want a higher standard of player and instead of it benefiting the British game it could actually lower the standard even more in this country, particularly when you note the demise of the amateur game here. So I guess personally I greet this news with cautious optimism but as PC says there won't be room for everyone currently in Super League in a new Transcontinental top tear into which I expect any American team will have bought their way quite easily. But as Mrs B says as a panacea for the game going forward it is a great concept and pretty exciting but some of the devil will be in the detail I guess. As she intimates Franchises are on the way back I feel, but there was a lot of interest about this from some owners here at the last meeting of Clubs to discuss the way forward.
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: Licensing
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:50 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5158
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
I agree with that. They are certainly going to have to be careful here and they don't instil much confidence with me. The crux of it all is 'making it work for everyone' and the safeguards there are for the current game. I expect another American team to apply shortly and then for me its also a question of the amount of quality players that are in the game at present being able to spread so much more thinly across the game. The lure of North America for players is already proving strong, and who can blame them, the American sports market is massive with their TV networks actively looking for other directions to go in.

As these teams progress they will want a higher standard of player and instead of it benefiting the British game it could actually lower the standard even more in this country, particularly when you note the demise of the amateur game here. So I guess personally I greet this news with cautious optimism but as PC says there won't be room for everyone currently in Super League in a new Transcontinental top tear into which I expect any American team will have bought their way quite easily. But as Mrs B says as a panacea for the game going forward it is a great concept and pretty exciting but some of the devil will be in the detail I guess. As she intimates Franchises are on the way back I feel, but there was a lot of interest about this from some owners here at the last meeting of Clubs to discuss the way forward.


It would certainly make an odd business model for sport and one that I think would be unique. Is there another sport where there is an international league with no underpinning domestic league?

If and it is a big IF RL takes off in north american then it would eventually just take over the northern hemisphere and the uk input would just reduce as LA, chicago el al come on board. I still struggle to see it having much of an impact over there, football has struggled for years to effectively make an impact an add in the concussion element then i think it will probably either rely on someone propping it up money wise or go the way of London / Paris
