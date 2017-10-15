PCollinson1990 wrote: It's certainly "interesting times", expansion of the game into the US and more in Canada as well could be good for the sport, but you do have to worry about the capability of the blazers at Red Hall to make it work for everyone.

I agree with that. They are certainly going to have to be careful here and they don't instil much confidence with me. The crux of it all is 'making it work for everyone' and the safeguards there are for the current game. I expect another American team to apply shortly and then for me its also a question of the amount of quality players that are in the game at present being able to spread so much more thinly across the game. The lure of North America for players is already proving strong, and who can blame them, the American sports market is massive with their TV networks actively looking for other directions to go in.As these teams progress they will want a higher standard of player and instead of it benefiting the British game it could actually lower the standard even more in this country, particularly when you note the demise of the amateur game here. So I guess personally I greet this news with cautious optimism but as PC says there won't be room for everyone currently in Super League in a new Transcontinental top tear into which I expect any American team will have bought their way quite easily. But as Mrs B says as a panacea for the game going forward it is a great concept and pretty exciting but some of the devil will be in the detail I guess. As she intimates Franchises are on the way back I feel, but there was a lot of interest about this from some owners here at the last meeting of Clubs to discuss the way forward.