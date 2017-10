PCollinson1990 wrote: It's certainly "interesting times", expansion of the game into the US and more in Canada as well could be good for the sport, but you do have to worry about the capability of the blazers at Red Hall to make it work for everyone.

Could be great for the sport and really force UK clubs to raise the bar to be in the top half dozen British clubs from a performance, stadium, youth development, fan base perspective. Franchising previously was compromised by the fact that UK chairmen called the shots but an international competition atttracting major funding would revolutionise things. All pie in the sky I guess. In the meantime good for our profile to be embracing new concepts like the Wigan game in Australia. Adapt or die?