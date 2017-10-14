|
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9724
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Yeah I know. I told everyone about him and the hetheringtons and no one would listen. Kept prattling on about the supposedly wonderful 5financial results and grade a licences
I'm beginning to think the Mayor of Letchworth has resorted to saying things just for shock value and effect.
Surely nobody can get as many things as badly badly
wrong as he does?
|
|
Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:22 am
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 701
|
WIZEB wrote:
I'm beginning to think the Mayor of Letchworth has resorted to saying things just for shock value and effect.
Surely nobody can get as many things as badly badly wrong as he does?
He did get one thing right. Away to Catalan first time round, the game was moved to Narbonne. The bar everyone was in ran out of beer
James and Plumber paid the owners to get 2 more kegs, free beer!!! can’t slag them after that piece of inspired generousity
|
|
Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:31 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4009
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
WIZEB wrote:
I'm beginning to think the Mayor of Letchworth has resorted to saying things just for shock value and effect.
Surely nobody can get as many things as badly badly wrong as he does?
Given your interest in where I live you seem to get an awful lot wrong, I thought by now that we are not a pish poor city that has yet more layers of spongers, we don't have nor have the need for a mayor, aaaw, yet more claptrap from you
Still like others including CCS, Armavinit you can't stick on topic and see fit to just go on and attack posters without just discussing the topic. Same old sad pathetic types.
|
|
Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:00 pm
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2843
|
|
|
Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:49 pm
|
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1168
Location: Inside my own head
|
Letchworth isn't a city, its a town.
|
|
Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:18 am
|
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9724
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
|
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Letchworth isn't a city, its a town.
Letchworth Town crier.
"Oyez, Oyez, Oyez, Hull FC have won at Wembley again."
|
|
Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:53 am
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 701
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Given your interest in where I live you seem to get an awful lot wrong, I thought by now that we are not a pish poor city that has yet more layers of spongers, we don't have nor have the need for a mayor, aaaw, yet more claptrap from you
Still like others including CCS, Armavinit you can't stick on topic and see fit to just go on and attack posters without just discussing the topic. Same old sad pathetic types.
Not sure why I deserve that, Tony. Most of my posts are part of the discussions, with occasional tongue in cheek comments that certain, “far too serious” posters don’t quite get, like P Collo.
|
|
Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:28 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 811
|
Armavinit wrote:
Not sure why I deserve that, Tony. Most of my posts are part of the discussions, with occasional tongue in cheek comments that certain, “far too serious” posters don’t quite get, like P Collo.
I admit I “don’t get” the point in the majority of your posts, possibly because you rarely make one.
|
|
Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:52 am
|
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9724
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
|
Armavinit wrote:
Not sure why I deserve that, Tony.
See what you get for your troubles when you try to defend the hard of thinking Smithers.
|
|