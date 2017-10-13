|
Armavinit wrote:
Are you my newest bestest friend that I don’t really need?
Very odd thing to say...
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:57 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
..back for 2021?
Bradford Bulls Chairman (I think) said at a fans meeting, attended by Ralph Rimmer tonight:
“We believe that from 2021 a new Super League structure and licensing format in any event will be in place"
Used to love the Grade A license chat, good luck to James Rule getting that at Widnes
James Rule is a better CEO than Clarkey could ever dream about, given the type of owners he was having to work for and covering their arses/making decisions based on direct instruction from the owners and covering/sorting out the other wrong uns in the club he did a fantastic job.
All too easy for you overlook the positives he brought to the club and the poop he had to take for others misdemeanors/ineptitude.
Licensing should be a good thing, however it should not remove promotion and relegation on a yearly basis, in any case bradford should be nowhere near, i'd rather Halifax or London be given a gig at the top table.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:11 pm
I miss James Rule and his A licence chatter.
And his announcing of new signings as soon as our season finished. Usually about April.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:11 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
James Rule is a better CEO than Clarkey could ever dream about, given the type of owners he was having to work for and covering their arses/making decisions based on direct instruction from the owners and covering/sorting out the other wrong uns in the club he did a fantastic job.
All too easy for you overlook the positives he brought to the club and the poop he had to take for others misdemeanors/ineptitude.
.
He was a complete 4rse and oversaw a number of unacceptable happenings at the club. He was a decent front man and marketer but way out of his depth as CEO
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:14 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
He was a complete 4rse and oversaw a number of unacceptable happenings at the club. He was a decent front man and marketer but way out of his depth as CEO
And banned from the game for a while......
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:30 pm
Did anyone else fall on the floor laughing about Bumpy’s latest?
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:39 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
The way Bumpy harps on about Rule & Gentle, you'd have thought pre-Radford was some sort of golden age for the club. I'm sure he kind for us to be crap again, gives him n his petitions purpose.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:54 pm
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
Jimbob was a t0sser of the highest order.
Said it when he was knocking around the club, but Bumpy knows best.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:17 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Jimbob was a t0sser of the highest order.
Said it when he was knocking around the club, but Bumpy knows best.
Lost us countless sponsors, including the brilliant Campbell Engineering who did so much for the Jack Harrison memorial, we all need a CEO that gets verbal and aggressive in PAVE I guess....
Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:36 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Jimbob was a t0sser of the highest order.
Said it when he was knocking around the club, but Bumpy knows best.
Yeah I know. I told everyone about him and the hetheringtons and no one would listen. Kept prattling on about the supposedly wonderful financial results and grade a licences
