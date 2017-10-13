WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Licensing

Re: Licensing
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:39 pm
PCollinson1990
Armavinit wrote:
Are you my newest bestest friend that I don’t really need?

Very odd thing to say...
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:57 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Mrs Barista wrote:
..back for 2021?

Bradford Bulls Chairman (I think) said at a fans meeting, attended by Ralph Rimmer tonight:
“We believe that from 2021 a new Super League structure and licensing format in any event will be in place"

Used to love the Grade A license chat, good luck to James Rule getting that at Widnes :D

James Rule is a better CEO than Clarkey could ever dream about, given the type of owners he was having to work for and covering their arses/making decisions based on direct instruction from the owners and covering/sorting out the other wrong uns in the club he did a fantastic job.
All too easy for you overlook the positives he brought to the club and the poop he had to take for others misdemeanors/ineptitude.

Licensing should be a good thing, however it should not remove promotion and relegation on a yearly basis, in any case bradford should be nowhere near, i'd rather Halifax or London be given a gig at the top table.
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:11 pm
Irregular Hoops
I miss James Rule and his A licence chatter.
And his announcing of new signings as soon as our season finished. Usually about April.
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:11 pm
Jake the Peg
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
James Rule is a better CEO than Clarkey could ever dream about, given the type of owners he was having to work for and covering their arses/making decisions based on direct instruction from the owners and covering/sorting out the other wrong uns in the club he did a fantastic job.
All too easy for you overlook the positives he brought to the club and the poop he had to take for others misdemeanors/ineptitude.
He was a complete 4rse and oversaw a number of unacceptable happenings at the club. He was a decent front man and marketer but way out of his depth as CEO
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:14 pm
Irregular Hoops
Jake the Peg wrote:
He was a complete 4rse and oversaw a number of unacceptable happenings at the club. He was a decent front man and marketer but way out of his depth as CEO


And banned from the game for a while......
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:30 pm
PCollinson1990
Did anyone else fall on the floor laughing about Bumpy’s latest?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:39 pm
DGM
The way Bumpy harps on about Rule & Gentle, you'd have thought pre-Radford was some sort of golden age for the club. I'm sure he kind for us to be crap again, gives him n his petitions purpose.
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:54 pm
WIZEB
Jimbob was a t0sser of the highest order.
Said it when he was knocking around the club, but Bumpy knows best. :)
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:17 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Jimbob was a t0sser of the highest order.
Said it when he was knocking around the club, but Bumpy knows best. :)

Lost us countless sponsors, including the brilliant Campbell Engineering who did so much for the Jack Harrison memorial, we all need a CEO that gets verbal and aggressive in PAVE I guess....
