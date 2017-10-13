|
Armavinit wrote:
Are you my newest bestest friend that I don’t really need?
Very odd thing to say...
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:57 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
..back for 2021?
Bradford Bulls Chairman (I think) said at a fans meeting, attended by Ralph Rimmer tonight:
“We believe that from 2021 a new Super League structure and licensing format in any event will be in place"
Used to love the Grade A license chat, good luck to James Rule getting that at Widnes
James Rule is a better CEO than Clarkey could ever dream about, given the type of owners he was having to work for and covering their arses/making decisions based on direct instruction from the owners and covering/sorting out the other wrong uns in the club he did a fantastic job.
All too easy for you overlook the positives he brought to the club and the poop he had to take for others misdemeanors/ineptitude.
Licensing should be a good thing, however it should not remove promotion and relegation on a yearly basis, in any case bradford should be nowhere near, i'd rather Halifax or London be given a gig at the top table.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:11 pm
I miss James Rule and his A licence chatter.
And his announcing of new signings as soon as our season finished. Usually about April.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:11 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
James Rule is a better CEO than Clarkey could ever dream about, given the type of owners he was having to work for and covering their arses/making decisions based on direct instruction from the owners and covering/sorting out the other wrong uns in the club he did a fantastic job.
All too easy for you overlook the positives he brought to the club and the poop he had to take for others misdemeanors/ineptitude.
He was a complete 4rse and oversaw a number of unacceptable happenings at the club. He was a decent front man and marketer but way out of his depth as CEO
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:14 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
He was a complete 4rse and oversaw a number of unacceptable happenings at the club. He was a decent front man and marketer but way out of his depth as CEO
And banned from the game for a while......
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:30 pm
Did anyone else fall on the floor laughing about Bumpy’s latest?
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:39 pm
The way Bumpy harps on about Rule & Gentle, you'd have thought pre-Radford was some sort of golden age for the club. I'm sure he kind for us to be crap again, gives him n his petitions purpose.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:54 pm
Jimbob was a t0sser of the highest order.
Said it when he was knocking around the club, but Bumpy knows best.
