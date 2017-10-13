Mrs Barista wrote:
..back for 2021?
Bradford Bulls Chairman (I think) said at a fans meeting, attended by Ralph Rimmer tonight:
“We believe that from 2021 a new Super League structure and licensing format in any event will be in place"
Used to love the Grade A license chat, good luck to James Rule getting that at Widnes
James Rule is a better CEO than Clarkey could ever dream about, given the type of owners he was having to work for and covering their arses/making decisions based on direct instruction from the owners and covering/sorting out the other wrong uns in the club he did a fantastic job.
All too easy for you overlook the positives he brought to the club and the poop he had to take for others misdemeanors/ineptitude.
Licensing should be a good thing, however it should not remove promotion and relegation on a yearly basis, in any case bradford should be nowhere near, i'd rather Halifax or London be given a gig at the top table.
