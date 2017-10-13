|
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
licencing is fine but they need to enforce action against those that ignore the conditions
Change the habit of a lifetime. Wakey were threatened for 10 years with expulsion for a crap ground, whilst other clubs weren’t allowed promotion because there ground wasn’t for for purpose.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:00 am
|
|
Armavinit wrote:
If the Allams boot us out, can the RFL relocate to the real heart of Rugby League and redevelop Costello.
The Allams can't boot us out, that's a fact. Many covenants on the ground and it's funding, it's a public asset and, ultimately, the Council are our landlords, which means the people of Hull are actually our landlords.
And Costello has never been "the heart of Rugby League"
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:20 am
|
|
I'm not really sure I want licensing back.
What did we have it for, 6 seasons (2009-2014)? I found those seasons to be pretty boring, particularly as a Hull fan because we were crap, but also as a whole. Mediocre clubs would be rewarded with a playoff spot.
The current structure is exciting no matter where your side are battling it out. We have the battle to make the top8 in July, then the battle for the playoffs and the Middle 8 battle, culminating in playoffs/GF and the MPG.
The new structure has seen a rejuvenated Championship. Would Toulouse have re-joined, and Toronto joined in their pathway to SL was shut? Would we see the investment at Leigh, London & Rovers last year if they knew they couldn't make SL? For ambitious clubs, the pathway is there for them, and the cream will rise to the top.
Licensing did have it's plus point in that youth was given more of an opportunity 9usually when all hope of a playoff spot was gone), but I think this can be mitigated somewhat via reserve sides.
Maybe something in the middle? Expand to 14 sides = 27 league games, top6 playoff, bottom 2/Champ top2 playoff, but promoted clubs also have to satisfy specific criteria before being granted a place? We all have our own ideas on the structure, it's not a simple one to fix.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:24 am
|
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The Allams can't boot us out, that's a fact. Many covenants on the ground and it's funding, it's a public asset and, ultimately, the Council are our landlords, which means the people of Hull are actually our landlords.
And Costello has never been "the heart of Rugby League"
Do one. It was tongue in cheek.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:31 am
|
|
Armavinit wrote:
Do one. It was tongue in cheek.
"Do one"?
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:17 am
|
|
Sebasteeno wrote:
Surely licensing wont work when youve got Toulouse, Leigh, Toronto, Potentially Bradford, London then maybe a US team trying to get in? Put licensing in place and they cant all get in unless it means that existing SL teams be sacrificed (Wakey, Widnes, Salford) - actually it could work
it will work if you increase the size of the league to 16 teams each playing each other home and away, then there's more room for both new and heartland teams and teams won't be playing each other so many times in a season
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:28 am
|
|
the artist wrote:
it will work if you increase the size of the league to 16 teams each playing each other home and away, then there's more room for both new and heartland teams and teams won't be playing each other so many times in a season
are there enough players of the right standard though?
|
|