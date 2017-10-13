I'm not really sure I want licensing back.



What did we have it for, 6 seasons (2009-2014)? I found those seasons to be pretty boring, particularly as a Hull fan because we were crap, but also as a whole. Mediocre clubs would be rewarded with a playoff spot.



The current structure is exciting no matter where your side are battling it out. We have the battle to make the top8 in July, then the battle for the playoffs and the Middle 8 battle, culminating in playoffs/GF and the MPG.



The new structure has seen a rejuvenated Championship. Would Toulouse have re-joined, and Toronto joined in their pathway to SL was shut? Would we see the investment at Leigh, London & Rovers last year if they knew they couldn't make SL? For ambitious clubs, the pathway is there for them, and the cream will rise to the top.



Licensing did have it's plus point in that youth was given more of an opportunity 9usually when all hope of a playoff spot was gone), but I think this can be mitigated somewhat via reserve sides.



Maybe something in the middle? Expand to 14 sides = 27 league games, top6 playoff, bottom 2/Champ top2 playoff, but promoted clubs also have to satisfy specific criteria before being granted a place? We all have our own ideas on the structure, it's not a simple one to fix.