Armavinit wrote:
If the Allams boot us out, can the RFL relocate to the real heart of Rugby League and redevelop Costello.
The Allams can't boot us out, that's a fact. Many covenants on the ground and it's funding, it's a public asset and, ultimately, the Council are our landlords, which means the people of Hull are actually our landlords.
And Costello has never been "the heart of Rugby League"
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Eton st robin, FC-Steward, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, Marcus's Bicycle, PCollinson1990, reliant robin, simon_tem, skoot, Wilde 3 and 247 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,649,295
|2,141
|76,295
|4,559
|SET
|