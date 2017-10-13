WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Licensing

Re: Licensing
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:01 am
Armavinit
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 695
Jake the Peg wrote:
licencing is fine but they need to enforce action against those that ignore the conditions

Change the habit of a lifetime. Wakey were threatened for 10 years with expulsion for a crap ground, whilst other clubs weren’t allowed promotion because there ground wasn’t for for purpose.
Re: Licensing
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:00 am
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 804
Armavinit wrote:
If the Allams boot us out, can the RFL relocate to the real heart of Rugby League and redevelop Costello.

The Allams can't boot us out, that's a fact. Many covenants on the ground and it's funding, it's a public asset and, ultimately, the Council are our landlords, which means the people of Hull are actually our landlords.

And Costello has never been "the heart of Rugby League"
