Armavinit wrote: If the Allams boot us out, can the RFL relocate to the real heart of Rugby League and redevelop Costello.

The Allams can't boot us out, that's a fact. Many covenants on the ground and it's funding, it's a public asset and, ultimately, the Council are our landlords, which means the people of Hull are actually our landlords.And Costello has never been "the heart of Rugby League"