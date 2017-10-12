..back for 2021?
Bradford Bulls Chairman (I think) said at a fans meeting, attended by Ralph Rimmer tonight:
“We believe that from 2021 a new Super League structure and licensing format in any event will be in place"
Used to love the Grade A license chat, good luck to James Rule getting that at Widnes
