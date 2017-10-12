WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Licensing

Licensing
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:46 pm
Mrs Barista
..back for 2021?

Bradford Bulls Chairman (I think) said at a fans meeting, attended by Ralph Rimmer tonight:
“We believe that from 2021 a new Super League structure and licensing format in any event will be in place"

Used to love the Grade A license chat, good luck to James Rule getting that at Widnes :D
Re: Licensing
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:34 pm
Mild Rover
2021?

We've got time to burn through a couple more innovative new formats before then, I reckon.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Licensing
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:45 pm
Mrs Barista
Mild Rover wrote:
2021?

We've got time to burn through a couple more innovative new formats before then, I reckon.


:D Times changing again, a few snippets of info from this meeting. RFL moving away from Red Hall, possibly to Bradford.

The concept of franchising was odd IMO but ended up being massively compromised by the (mainly understandable) self interest of club chairmen. No successful format template is there?
Re: Licensing
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:57 pm
Sebasteeno
Surely licensing wont work when youve got Toulouse, Leigh, Toronto, Potentially Bradford, London then maybe a US team trying to get in? Put licensing in place and they cant all get in unless it means that existing SL teams be sacrificed (Wakey, Widnes, Salford) - actually it could work
Re: Licensing
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:58 pm
Armavinit
Mrs Barista wrote:
:D Times changing again, a few snippets of info from this meeting. RFL moving away from Red Hall, possibly to Bradford.

The concept of franchising was odd IMO but ended up being massively compromised by the (mainly understandable) self interest of club chairmen. No successful format template is there?

Finally putting the office block at Odsal to good use then and make money selling Redhall.
Re: Licensing
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:59 pm
Armavinit
Sebasteeno wrote:
Surely licensing wont work when youve got Toulouse, Leigh, Toronto, Potentially Bradford, London then maybe a US team trying to get in? Put licensing in place and they cant all get in unless it means that existing SL teams be sacrificed (Wakey, Widnes, Salford) - actually it could work

Expand the competition to 18 franchises

