Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25190

Location: West Yorkshire







Bradford Bulls Chairman (I think) said at a fans meeting, attended by Ralph Rimmer tonight:

“We believe that from 2021 a new Super League structure and licensing format in any event will be in place"



Used to love the Grade A license chat, good luck to James Rule getting that at Widnes ..back for 2021?Bradford Bulls Chairman (I think) said at a fans meeting, attended by Ralph Rimmer tonight:“We believe that from 2021 a new Super League structure and licensing format in any event will be in place"Used to love the Grade A license chat, good luck to James Rule getting that at Widnes Mild Rover

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am

Posts: 9886

Location: Leicestershire.

2021?



We've got time to burn through a couple more innovative new formats before then, I reckon. 'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833. Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25190

Location: West Yorkshire

Mild Rover wrote: 2021?



We've got time to burn through a couple more innovative new formats before then, I reckon.



Times changing again, a few snippets of info from this meeting. RFL moving away from Red Hall, possibly to Bradford.



The concept of franchising was odd IMO but ended up being massively compromised by the (mainly understandable) self interest of club chairmen. No successful format template is there? Times changing again, a few snippets of info from this meeting. RFL moving away from Red Hall, possibly to Bradford.The concept of franchising was odd IMO but ended up being massively compromised by the (mainly understandable) self interest of club chairmen. No successful format template is there? Sebasteeno

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm

Posts: 4961

Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew

Surely licensing wont work when youve got Toulouse, Leigh, Toronto, Potentially Bradford, London then maybe a US team trying to get in? Put licensing in place and they cant all get in unless it means that existing SL teams be sacrificed (Wakey, Widnes, Salford) - actually it could work Armavinit

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm

Posts: 692

Mrs Barista wrote: :D Times changing again, a few snippets of info from this meeting. RFL moving away from Red Hall, possibly to Bradford.



The concept of franchising was odd IMO but ended up being massively compromised by the (mainly understandable) self interest of club chairmen. No successful format template is there?

Finally putting the office block at Odsal to good use then and make money selling Redhall. Finally putting the office block at Odsal to good use then and make money selling Redhall. Armavinit

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm

Posts: 692

Sebasteeno wrote: Surely licensing wont work when youve got Toulouse, Leigh, Toronto, Potentially Bradford, London then maybe a US team trying to get in? Put licensing in place and they cant all get in unless it means that existing SL teams be sacrificed (Wakey, Widnes, Salford) - actually it could work

Expand the competition to 18 franchises Expand the competition to 18 franchises Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Bombed Out, Carlotti, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, Dudley, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, FrEaK-HullFC, Greavsie, Large Paws, oooh Gravy!, Tinkerman23, Wellsy13, With airlie bird and 263 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,649,145 3,062 76,294 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























