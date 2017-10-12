WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Membership

Membership
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:45 pm
davo1979
Cheeky half-back





Seems some of the big clubs now are running membership schemes rather than The traditional season ticket.

I like the idea of this particularly the ones that kr seem to be offering that have various levels available

Something like

Bronze - season ticket only
Silver - season ticket and shirt
Gold - season ticket, shirt and members bar access
Platinum - season ticket, two shirts and food package

Means the club gets year round income rather than a big lump at the beginning of the year but I think spreading the cost would appeal to many fans particularly those with families.

I suspect the limitation however would be that the scanning system at lsv never seems to work

Probably something we should look at tho if we want to play with the big boys?
People who wear his and hers matching sweaters should hereby be banned from all sporting arenas.
Re: Membership
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:51 pm
atomic
100% League Network




We just seem to be a generation behind others,when it comes to technology. The facilities are in place,unfortunatley the old systems still take precedence.
Image
Re: Membership
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:43 am
davo1979
Cheeky half-back





Even Swinton are on with this now.

I have to say I am very impressed with how professional things seem to be at Swinton these days. Their media announcements, website and merchandise are putting ours to shame at the moment...
People who wear his and hers matching sweaters should hereby be banned from all sporting arenas.
Re: Membership
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:19 am
Morvan Stevo's Armpit



davo1979 wrote:
I have to say I am very impressed with how professional things seem to be at Swinton these days.

No prizes for guessing who has brought that about.

davo1979 wrote:
Their media announcements, website and merchandise are putting ours to shame at the moment...

Not that difficult really is it?
Re: Membership
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:22 am
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger




davo1979 wrote:
Even Swinton are on with this now.

I have to say I am very impressed with how professional things seem to be at Swinton these days. Their media announcements, website and merchandise are putting ours to shame at the moment...


Don't know about the media announcements and merchandising, but their website is just using the old templates our site used to use, which is pretty dated.

That said, we used to be a lot better with getting information out to people through different channels that the website was only really needed to check the fixture list. Now the club seem to be driving everyone to the site with every post and the site crashes every time we sign someone!
Re: Membership
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:26 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member




LeythIg wrote:
Don't know about the media announcements and merchandising, but their website is just using the old templates our site used to use, which is pretty dated.

That said, we used to be a lot better with getting information out to people through different channels that the website was only really needed to check the fixture list. Now the club seem to be driving everyone to the site with every post and the site crashes every time we sign someone!


Hopefully, the number of people trying to access the site, when we sign someone, reflects the numbers who will come to watch us in 2018! :wink:

Also, hopefully it will crash a good few more times before pre-season training commences! :wink:
Re: Membership
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:52 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger





Morvan wrote:
No prizes for guessing who has brought that about.


I am sure he will read this comment as well.
Re: Membership
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:29 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back




Nothing wrong with being proactive. Like its been said, looks a better set up than we currently have
Re: Membership
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:24 pm
Morvan Stevo's Armpit



Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I am sure he will read this comment as well.

Perhaps so, credit where it's due.

