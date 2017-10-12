Seems some of the big clubs now are running membership schemes rather than The traditional season ticket.



I like the idea of this particularly the ones that kr seem to be offering that have various levels available



Something like



Bronze - season ticket only

Silver - season ticket and shirt

Gold - season ticket, shirt and members bar access

Platinum - season ticket, two shirts and food package



Means the club gets year round income rather than a big lump at the beginning of the year but I think spreading the cost would appeal to many fans particularly those with families.



I suspect the limitation however would be that the scanning system at lsv never seems to work



Probably something we should look at tho if we want to play with the big boys?