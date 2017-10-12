WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sports talk

Sports talk
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:01 pm
Anyone know why Gwillam Lloyd hasn't been on sport talk lately?
Re: Sports talk
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:07 pm
Legends and Icons wrote:
Anyone know why Gwillam Lloyd hasn't been on sport talk lately?

They’ve realised he’s biased and crap?
Re: Sports talk
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:08 pm
Or he’s taking a break before covering the RLWC (which is more likely)
Re: Sports talk
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:33 pm
I don't think he's too well actually!
Re: Sports talk
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:45 pm
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
I don't think he's too well actually!


I think you could you right. I was at a Rovers game near the end of the season and he looked frail. I'm not his biggest fan but if he is unwell I wish him a speedy recovery.

