Eastern Wildcat wrote: In the 6 or so years I have been a member I wouldnt say I have mentioned transfer rumours any more than the next person to be honest.



At the end of the day this is a forum where people are allowed to give their opinion, without been abusive, maybe only some opunions count as being valid.



The constant bickering between fellow supporters, some more particular than others, has become quite tiresome.

I like your enthusiasm and speculation is part of the fun. It just tickle me when you lead in with the 'I heard'.Many years ago I was well connected in the club. I got told all sorts of juicy stuff which I smuggly decided to keep to myself.Then I'd log in to here and there it all was, everybody already knew. The club leaked like sieve.I'm still quite well connected and I rarely hear anything these days. In recent years the only signing to break cover really early was Randell. A few guessed at Horo after MC gave a huge hint but most have come in totally under the radar. That IMHO is a good thing because generally if a bigger club gets a sniff of us signing a top player they are in like a shot, Cas and Hudds being the worst offenders.That's all I'm saying. You just need to be a little more cynical because you do name a lot more names than anyone else - sorry but you do.One good thing, you seem to be over your HKR/French obsession of last year