WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Hopkins

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Sam Hopkins

Post a reply
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:33 pm
Her in doors User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 161
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.

As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference

This is'nt suggesting a change is it!
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:37 pm
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4558
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Think you have missed Horo off there


You are indeed correct!! :oops: :oops:
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:06 pm
Maffy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 102
Location: East WF6 The best part
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
In the 6 or so years I have been a member I wouldnt say I have mentioned transfer rumours any more than the next person to be honest.

At the end of the day this is a forum where people are allowed to give their opinion, without been abusive, maybe only some opunions count as being valid.

:shock: I thought accountants were good with figures :D
If you agree with somebody's opinion then it's valid, you need to calm down pet and stop feeling so sensitive.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:37 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26410
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
In the 6 or so years I have been a member I wouldnt say I have mentioned transfer rumours any more than the next person to be honest.

At the end of the day this is a forum where people are allowed to give their opinion, without been abusive, maybe only some opunions count as being valid.

The constant bickering between fellow supporters, some more particular than others, has become quite tiresome.


I like your enthusiasm and speculation is part of the fun. It just tickle me when you lead in with the 'I heard'.

Many years ago I was well connected in the club. I got told all sorts of juicy stuff which I smuggly decided to keep to myself.

Then I'd log in to here and there it all was, everybody already knew. The club leaked like sieve.

I'm still quite well connected and I rarely hear anything these days. In recent years the only signing to break cover really early was Randell. A few guessed at Horo after MC gave a huge hint but most have come in totally under the radar. That IMHO is a good thing because generally if a bigger club gets a sniff of us signing a top player they are in like a shot, Cas and Hudds being the worst offenders.

That's all I'm saying. You just need to be a little more cynical because you do name a lot more names than anyone else - sorry but you do.

One good thing, you seem to be over your HKR/French obsession of last year :thumb:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:49 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3253
vastman wrote:
I like your enthusiasm and speculation is part of the fun. It just tickle me when you lead in with the 'I heard'.

Many years ago I was well connected in the club. I got told all sorts of juicy stuff which I smuggly decided to keep to myself.

Then I'd log in to here and there it all was, everybody already knew. The club leaked like sieve.

I'm still quite well connected and I rarely hear anything these days. In recent years the only signing to break cover really early was Randell. A few guessed at Horo after MC gave a huge hint but most have come in totally under the radar. That IMHO is a good thing because generally if a bigger club gets a sniff of us signing a top player they are in like a shot, Cas and Hudds being the worst offenders.

That's all I'm saying. You just need to be a little more cynical because you do name a lot more names than anyone else - sorry but you do.

One good thing, you seem to be over your HKR/French obsession of last year :thumb:

There’s plenty on here that could be proved wrong big style and made look a little silly, but again it makes good reading.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:16 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13416
Location: Ossett
The season is over - people will speculate, muse, think out loud and engage in some banter about potential new signings; it was ever thus, and it's certainly nothing to get your panties in a bunch over. What else are we gonna talk about - politics?!
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:14 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26410
Location: Poodle Power!
bren2k wrote:
The season is over - people will speculate, muse, think out loud and engage in some banter about potential new signings; it was ever thus, and it's certainly nothing to get your panties in a bunch over. What else are we gonna talk about - politics?!


Ready when you are Bren :lol: :wink: :wink:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, Bullseye, JINJER, KevW60349, King Street Cat, lampyboy, lifelongfan, NEwildcat, polancoboy, RWB, Sandal Cat, Trinity 61, Wakefield No 1, wakefieldwall, Willzay and 287 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,3292,16776,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM