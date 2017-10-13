WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Hopkins

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Sam Hopkins

Post a reply
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:33 pm
Her in doors User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 156
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.

As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference

This is'nt suggesting a change is it!
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:37 pm
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4558
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Think you have missed Horo off there


You are indeed correct!! :oops: :oops:
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:06 pm
Maffy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 98
Location: East WF6 The best part
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
In the 6 or so years I have been a member I wouldnt say I have mentioned transfer rumours any more than the next person to be honest.

At the end of the day this is a forum where people are allowed to give their opinion, without been abusive, maybe only some opunions count as being valid.

:shock: I thought accountants were good with figures :D
If you agree with somebody's opinion then it's valid, you need to calm down pet and stop feeling so sensitive.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, financialtimes, Fordy, got there, Her in doors, Joe Banjo, Maffy, poplar cats alive, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Schunter, supercat, Tharg The Mighty, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, Two Points, wakeytrin, Wildthing and 305 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,5782,30276,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM