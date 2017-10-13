Eastern Wildcat wrote:
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.
As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference
As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference
This is'nt suggesting a change is it!