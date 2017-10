Eastern Wildcat wrote: In the 6 or so years I have been a member I wouldnt say I have mentioned transfer rumours any more than the next person to be honest.



At the end of the day this is a forum where people are allowed to give their opinion, without been abusive, maybe only some opunions count as being valid.



The constant bickering between fellow supporters, some more particular than others, has become quite tiresome.

Well dear ! in the last two weeks you've wished for a replacement for some fans favourite Liam Finn and according to your local fish shop you've named two props we are chasing! Now who else has named names more than you ?