|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5238
Location: Over there
|
It's not a reason to sign him, but hasn't Mossop had a rough time personally recently? Didn't his young child die? That's bound to have a serious impact on his enthusiasm.
As for Springer, he always seems full of great bursts in short spells but he doesn't have that consistent grind you get with players like England.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:53 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 25, 2014 11:01 am
Posts: 6
|
I've heard Wakey are trying their best to get Pauli Pauli and are waiting on his decision. Think that would he would be a good catch if it came off. However, I do think that they need to concentrate on a securing a quality half-back to replace Sam Williams. Someone to work well alongside Miller as although Finn has got a rugby brain he is just far too slow.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 96
Location: East WF6 The best part
|
SPBrover wrote:
I've heard Wakey are trying their best to get Pauli Pauli and are waiting on his decision. Think that would he would be a good catch if it came off. However, I do think that they need to concentrate on a securing a quality half-back to replace Sam Williams. Someone to work well alongside Miller as although Finn has got a rugby brain he is just far too slow.
Quite a few have said the same about Michael Dobson and Luke Walsh.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9592
Location: wakefield
|
Maffy wrote:
Quite a few have said the same about Michael Dobson and Luke Walsh.
I've come to terms with Finny's speed. All his other skills out way that issue.
I consistently proves that his speed between the ears is good enough.
Unless we are signing Cooper Cronk, Finny is the guy for us.
We just need a young keen backup for cover.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:25 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1747
|
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.
As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:35 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 96
Location: East WF6 The best part
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.
Isn't that how it's supposed to work, he makes the gaps Miller and co. exploit them.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:09 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3270
|
It's a no for me for Sam Hopkins...think we already have better.
I hope that Trinity sign Pauli Pauli who can play second row or prop and hopefully with his size at 6 foot 4 and 19 stone would be a great impact player off the bench adding even more grunt to the pack for next season.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:13 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 570
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.
As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference
But with the likes of Miller, Wood, Randell, Grix, Jowitt + hopefully a young intern from the academy like Ackroyd all quick enough to exploit any gaps down the middle, why do we need to rely on Finn having pace? Until we can either: A) buy a world class halfback (not likely) or B) train up and rely on a young local half (much more likely) then Finn is the man for me. I'd like to think he'll start to move towards more of a coaching role over this season too
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26390
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.
As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference
Finn has always been like that so what - do you think if Finn was blessed with pace he would have doesn't most of his career in the Championship.
Be happy we have such a smart player who makes other players look better than they are.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, bazzo44, Big lads mate, desmond decker, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Maffy, Manuel, Murgan, poplar cats alive, rlbet, RWB, sandcat20, trin77, Trinity1315, Two Points, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wildthing and 302 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,649,503
|2,251
|76,295
|4,559
|SET
|