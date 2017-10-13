WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Hopkins

Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:13 am
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5238
Location: Over there
It's not a reason to sign him, but hasn't Mossop had a rough time personally recently? Didn't his young child die? That's bound to have a serious impact on his enthusiasm.

As for Springer, he always seems full of great bursts in short spells but he doesn't have that consistent grind you get with players like England.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:53 am
SPBrover

Joined: Tue Feb 25, 2014 11:01 am
Posts: 6
I've heard Wakey are trying their best to get Pauli Pauli and are waiting on his decision. Think that would he would be a good catch if it came off. However, I do think that they need to concentrate on a securing a quality half-back to replace Sam Williams. Someone to work well alongside Miller as although Finn has got a rugby brain he is just far too slow.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:16 pm
Maffy

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 96
Location: East WF6 The best part
SPBrover wrote:
I've heard Wakey are trying their best to get Pauli Pauli and are waiting on his decision. Think that would he would be a good catch if it came off. However, I do think that they need to concentrate on a securing a quality half-back to replace Sam Williams. Someone to work well alongside Miller as although Finn has got a rugby brain he is just far too slow.

Quite a few have said the same about Michael Dobson and Luke Walsh.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:43 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9592
Location: wakefield
Maffy wrote:
Quite a few have said the same about Michael Dobson and Luke Walsh.


I've come to terms with Finny's speed. All his other skills out way that issue.
I consistently proves that his speed between the ears is good enough.
Unless we are signing Cooper Cronk, Finny is the guy for us.
We just need a young keen backup for cover.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:25 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1747
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.

As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:35 pm
Maffy

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 96
Location: East WF6 The best part
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.

Isn't that how it's supposed to work, he makes the gaps Miller and co. exploit them.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:09 pm
asmadasa
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3270
It's a no for me for Sam Hopkins...think we already have better.

I hope that Trinity sign Pauli Pauli who can play second row or prop and hopefully with his size at 6 foot 4 and 19 stone would be a great impact player off the bench adding even more grunt to the pack for next season.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:13 pm
Egg Banjo
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 570
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.

As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference


But with the likes of Miller, Wood, Randell, Grix, Jowitt + hopefully a young intern from the academy like Ackroyd all quick enough to exploit any gaps down the middle, why do we need to rely on Finn having pace? Until we can either: A) buy a world class halfback (not likely) or B) train up and rely on a young local half (much more likely) then Finn is the man for me. I'd like to think he'll start to move towards more of a coaching role over this season too
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:32 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26390
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.

As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference


Finn has always been like that so what - do you think if Finn was blessed with pace he would have doesn't most of his career in the Championship.

Be happy we have such a smart player who makes other players look better than they are.
SUPPORT SWAG...
