Eastern Wildcat wrote: They do outweigh his pace granted, but I have noticed a few times, where he has created a gap for himself, but just hasn't been quick enough to get through that gap before he has been closed down.



As we have seen this year, the difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. That split second bit of pace could well make a lot of difference

But with the likes of Miller, Wood, Randell, Grix, Jowitt + hopefully a young intern from the academy like Ackroyd all quick enough to exploit any gaps down the middle, why do we need to rely on Finn having pace? Until we can either: A) buy a world class halfback (not likely) or B) train up and rely on a young local half (much more likely) then Finn is the man for me. I'd like to think he'll start to move towards more of a coaching role over this season too