For me we could do with another prop but if hirst does resign then its not vital to get one but would be preferable.



What I think we do need is another half. It showed this season with Miller missing 3 months that cover is vital in such an important position and it was a good job we had Williams. It sound like we dont have a quota spot left and I am not sure if the under 19 halves are quite ready for the step up yet so I would be looking at somebody like Jamie Ellis or Marty Ridyard. Now I have just plucked these names off the top of my head and I am not saying it will be either of these 2 just that it should be somebody like that.