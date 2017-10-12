WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Hopkins

Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:33 pm
Agree on that. he seems to have got worse and worse since he came back to SL - doesn't help in RL having jacked up shoulders.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:06 pm
Should look at Kopzack at Salford
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:13 pm
I said that 12 months ago Wilzay.

Wales captain too, or was
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:52 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I said that 12 months ago Wilzay.

Wales captain too, or was


But he was under contract 12 months ago.... and still is now????
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:53 am
Daddycool wrote:
But he was under contract 12 months ago.... and still is now????


He's a good lad is Eastern but I think he gets his info from the warty women at the chippy - feet first is our Eastern.

Also I would guess Kopchak would be an in demand player - I realise our standing in RL has gone up a lot but I'd suggest to everyone that there are more attractive clubs still out their - bit of realism perhaps.

Also isn't Baldwinson Walkers replacement - think that people are forgetting that he and Randall are actually 2018 signings. Baldwinson is 23 6'3'' and 15+ stone so he's big enough, bags of experience. He's down as a prop on some sites but a 13 on others which is a bit confusing - seems a bit large for a 13 tbh

So far

Horo
Randell
Baldwinson in

Only player of note lost Williams.

I'm not including youngsters. Who knows on that one.

Finally I understand why we want a prop/forward - to me packs win prizes - but it wouldn't imho be vital - we seem to have a prop obsession every year.

Most of that wasn't really aimed at you by the way :-)
Last edited by vastman on Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:15 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:14 am
For me we could do with another prop but if hirst does resign then its not vital to get one but would be preferable.

What I think we do need is another half. It showed this season with Miller missing 3 months that cover is vital in such an important position and it was a good job we had Williams. It sound like we dont have a quota spot left and I am not sure if the under 19 halves are quite ready for the step up yet so I would be looking at somebody like Jamie Ellis or Marty Ridyard. Now I have just plucked these names off the top of my head and I am not saying it will be either of these 2 just that it should be somebody like that.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:37 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1746
Thanks for the support there Vasty.

My feet first thinking there reminded me of Eric Cantona, one of my other favourite Frenchmen.

Yes, I am fully aware that Kopzcak is contracted and was in 2016. Last year it was more of a comment just prior to the MPG last year and who would be worth taking from whoever went down.

I don't agree with taking player for the sake, only taking players in position where we were light. At the time Anderson, Scruton were going, and there was nothing concrete on Fifita's future.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:00 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I had also heard the same Musson.

But I had alsk heard that we are looking for another pivot, could even be hooker, to free up Randell to be used in the halves.

It could come down to where the best options are all round, 2 positions to be filled but only one quota spot available.

Looking on the zero tackle website, there arent many halves/hookers off contract in SL


Have we only got one quota (non-fed) space left?? I thought the rule was 7 non-federation trained

Currently we have (unless I'm missing someone)

Tupou
Miller
Randell
Fifita
Arona

Does that not leave 2 spaces????
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:01 am
Think you have missed Horo off there
