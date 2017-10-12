Daddycool wrote:
But he was under contract 12 months ago.... and still is now????
He's a good lad is Eastern but I think he gets his info from the warty women at the chippy - feet first is our Eastern.
Also I would guess Kopchak would be an in demand player - I realise our standing in RL has gone up a lot but I'd suggest to everyone that there are more attractive clubs still out their - bit of realism perhaps.
Also isn't Baldwinson Walkers replacement - think that people are forgetting that he and Randall are actually 2018 signings. Baldwinson is 23 6'3'' and 15+ stone so he's big enough, bags of experience. He's down as a prop on some sites but a 13 on others which is a bit confusing - seems a bit large for a 13 tbh
So far
Horo
Randell
Baldwinson in
Only player of note lost Williams.
I'm not including youngsters. Who knows on that one.
Finally I understand why we want a prop/forward - to me packs win prizes - but it wouldn't imho be vital - we seem to have a prop obsession every year.
Most of that wasn't really aimed at you by the way