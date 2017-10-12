WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Hopkins

Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:33 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4051
Agree on that. he seems to have got worse and worse since he came back to SL - doesn't help in RL having jacked up shoulders.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:06 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6685
Should look at Kopzack at Salford
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:13 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1744
I said that 12 months ago Wilzay.

Wales captain too, or was
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:52 am
Daddycool
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 851
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I said that 12 months ago Wilzay.

Wales captain too, or was


But he was under contract 12 months ago.... and still is now????
