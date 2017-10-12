WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Hopkins

Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:30 pm
Egg Banjo
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 566
Hock has left Leigh, should we speculate over him coming to Wakey too?
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:31 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1743
That was exactly my thoughts too Musson.

I also think if he had turned to poor overnight Wigan would have got shut sooner to be honest.

Hock is a big no no
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:33 pm
musson
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 580
I thought we were after a Aussie prop?

I read that Dave Tyrell was after a SL club as he not being getting any first grade game time at the rabbitohs

Could this be our man ?
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:40 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4049
On Hopkins, nothing to get too over exited about. Would do a job a as back up Prop no doubt. If I remember he played off the bench for Leigh and didn't do right big minutes. With losing Allgood and Walker, maybe he would be a replacement for Walker and we're after someone down under to fill the spot left by Allgood.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:50 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1743
I had also heard the same Musson.

But I had alsk heard that we are looking for another pivot, could even be hooker, to free up Randell to be used in the halves.

It could come down to where the best options are all round, 2 positions to be filled but only one quota spot available.

Looking on the zero tackle website, there arent many halves/hookers off contract in SL
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:51 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1743
Looking on the zero tackle website, there arent many halves/hookers off contract that are off contract that dont take up a quota spot.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:57 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4049
musson wrote:
I thought we were after a Aussie prop?

I read that Dave Tyrell was after a SL club as he not being getting any first grade game time at the rabbitohs

Could this be our man ?

MC says we are, said on yorkshire radio the other day, who it is is anyones guess. Like he says though, the players that Trinity buy just can't be good players, they have to be a certian type of guy that buys completely into what MC, CC and JK are trying to do here. He said that's what made them pick Randall, not just because he's a good player but he had the right attitude that would suit us.

On the Prop issue, as above, we're defo after wanting to use our Quota spot on one but we're also have to get someone to replace Walker. Plus, although the noises from the club are positive about Hirst staying, he hasn't signed yet, so maybe there are some miles in a couple of these rumors.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:04 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2133
Shifty Cat wrote:
On Hopkins, nothing to get too over exited about. Would do a job a as back up Prop no doubt. If I remember he played off the bench for Leigh and didn't do right big minutes. With losing Allgood and Walker, maybe he would be a replacement for Walker and we're after someone down under to fill the spot left by Allgood.

We had Hasson who if you didn't start him, he offered nothing off the bench.
JK has a couple of months to work with Hopkins in the Wales squad, if your going to get to know a player, no better way than that.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:28 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4049
Hasson really only came when Walker screwed up and we probably did Salford a bit of a favor so they could sign who they did, who's name escaped me. Yes he didn't add that much, except cover tbh.
Your right JK will have time to work with the lad and have a real good look at him. My only real observations were that he'd be a decent back up and from what I saw of him off the bench at Leight he didn''t play many minutes. Anyway just reading an article on the Leigh Journal from today, he says he was devastated he wasn't kept on by Leigh. He hasn't even got an agent and hasn’t spoken to any other clubs. So we'll see.
Re: Sam Hopkins
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:28 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16570
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
musson wrote:
Mossop would be a classic wakey signing

Agree he's done nothing since Wigan
He only played a handful of times in aus after
But he's got size and ability and he's English

It's a bit of now or never for him isn't it
Prime for JK to sort out I'd say


Mossop is absolutely woeful. Avoid avoid avoid!!
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
