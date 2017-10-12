musson wrote: I thought we were after a Aussie prop?



I read that Dave Tyrell was after a SL club as he not being getting any first grade game time at the rabbitohs



Could this be our man ?

MC says we are, said on yorkshire radio the other day, who it is is anyones guess. Like he says though, the players that Trinity buy just can't be good players, they have to be a certian type of guy that buys completely into what MC, CC and JK are trying to do here. He said that's what made them pick Randall, not just because he's a good player but he had the right attitude that would suit us.On the Prop issue, as above, we're defo after wanting to use our Quota spot on one but we're also have to get someone to replace Walker. Plus, although the noises from the club are positive about Hirst staying, he hasn't signed yet, so maybe there are some miles in a couple of these rumors.