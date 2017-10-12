Egg Banjo

Egg Banjo



Hock has left Leigh, should we speculate over him coming to Wakey too? Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



That was exactly my thoughts too Musson.



I also think if he had turned to poor overnight Wigan would have got shut sooner to be honest.



Hock is a big no no



I thought we were after a Aussie prop?



I read that Dave Tyrell was after a SL club as he not being getting any first grade game time at the rabbitohs



Could this be our man ?

musson



On Hopkins, nothing to get too over exited about. Would do a job a as back up Prop no doubt. If I remember he played off the bench for Leigh and didn't do right big minutes. With losing Allgood and Walker, maybe he would be a replacement for Walker and we're after someone down under to fill the spot left by Allgood. Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



I had also heard the same Musson.



But I had alsk heard that we are looking for another pivot, could even be hooker, to free up Randell to be used in the halves.



It could come down to where the best options are all round, 2 positions to be filled but only one quota spot available.



Shifty Cat



MC says we are, who it is is anyones guess. Like he says though, the players that Trinity buy just can't be good players, they have to be a certian type of guy that buys completely into what MC, CC and JK are trying to do here. He said that's what made them pick Randall, not just because he's a good player but he had the right attitude that would suit us.



musson wrote: I thought we were after a Aussie prop?

I read that Dave Tyrell was after a SL club as he not being getting any first grade game time at the rabbitohs

Could this be our man ?

MC says we are, who it is is anyones guess. Like he says though, the players that Trinity buy just can't be good players, they have to be a certian type of guy that buys completely into what MC, CC and JK are trying to do here. He said that's what made them pick Randall, not just because he's a good player but he had the right attitude that would suit us.

On the Prop issue, as above, we're defo after wanting to use our Quota spot on one but we're also have to get someone to replace Walker. Plus, although the noises from the club are positive about Hirst staying, he hasn't signed yet, so maybe there are some miles in a couple of these rumors.

