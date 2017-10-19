WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 Predictions

Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:32 pm
Is there a RL World Cup wall chart that we can download and full in?
Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:51 pm
Wayne Bennet predicts a narrow loss to Australia- what an inspiring message to the nation.
Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:37 pm
Willzay wrote:
Wayne Bennet predicts a narrow loss to Australia- what an inspiring message to the nation.

The way we've performed previously, I think that's the best we can hope for.
Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:03 pm
Willzay wrote:
Wayne Bennet predicts a narrow loss to Australia- what an inspiring message to the nation.

He actually said “We're not worried about the result, the emphasis will be on how we play and what we can manage against them, making sure we're competitive all night," he said.

Obviously a win would be the best result, but the result of the opening game will not decide who wins the tournament.
Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:50 am
Welll Scotland (albeit missing a few) just got whalloped by Country Rugby League Under 23's - so they might not be in the comp very long!
Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:23 pm
https://www.oddschecker.com/rugby-league/world-cup/rugby-league-world-cup/winner
Bookies seem pretty convinced that the Aussies will win this tournament.....these odds are staggering, but I might be tempted to throw a cheeky tenner on Tonga
Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:32 am
Wilde 3 wrote:
Welll Scotland (albeit missing a few) just got whalloped by Country Rugby League Under 23's - so they might not be in the comp very long!
Country under 23s is a very strong side and gave a full strength Samoa side a good workout last week.
The country divisional championship this year was changed from open age to under 23s and it was dominated by Newcastle, Illawarra and Canberra based sides, who were all stacked with kids who had come through the junior systems of the Knights, Saints and Raiders - most having played up to reserve grade level in the last year or so.
A good example is 18/19 year old halfback Brendan O'Hagan - three years ago he led the Knights to an under 16s national title and played for NSW against qld - and next year he will be playing either under 20s or reserve grade for an NRL side.
Plenty of these guys used these games against Samoa and Scotland to show NRL sides that they still have plenty to offer.
Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:41 am
Call Me God wrote:
https://www.oddschecker.com/rugby-league/world-cup/rugby-league-world-cup/winner
Bookies seem pretty convinced that the Aussies will win this tournament.....these odds are staggering, but I might be tempted to throw a cheeky tenner on Tonga


It would be quicker throwing it in the bin, Tonga are totally over-hyped, their spine is woeful.
