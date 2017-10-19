Wilde 3 wrote: Welll Scotland (albeit missing a few) just got whalloped by Country Rugby League Under 23's - so they might not be in the comp very long!

Country under 23s is a very strong side and gave a full strength Samoa side a good workout last week.The country divisional championship this year was changed from open age to under 23s and it was dominated by Newcastle, Illawarra and Canberra based sides, who were all stacked with kids who had come through the junior systems of the Knights, Saints and Raiders - most having played up to reserve grade level in the last year or so.A good example is 18/19 year old halfback Brendan O'Hagan - three years ago he led the Knights to an under 16s national title and played for NSW against qld - and next year he will be playing either under 20s or reserve grade for an NRL side.Plenty of these guys used these games against Samoa and Scotland to show NRL sides that they still have plenty to offer.