RLWC2017 Predictions

Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:32 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3148
Is there a RL World Cup wall chart that we can download and full in?
Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:51 pm
Willzay User avatar
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6718
Wayne Bennet predicts a narrow loss to Australia- what an inspiring message to the nation.
Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:37 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1898
Willzay wrote:
Wayne Bennet predicts a narrow loss to Australia- what an inspiring message to the nation.

The way we've performed previously, I think that's the best we can hope for.
Re: RLWC2017 Predictions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:03 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1090
Willzay wrote:
Wayne Bennet predicts a narrow loss to Australia- what an inspiring message to the nation.

He actually said “We're not worried about the result, the emphasis will be on how we play and what we can manage against them, making sure we're competitive all night," he said.

Obviously a win would be the best result, but the result of the opening game will not decide who wins the tournament.
