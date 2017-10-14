This is disappointing......semi-finalists in the last 2 RLWC's and still no "help' from the NRL?If we are to get in front of the other code we need to address this.....Australia (23)England (24)France (24)Lebanon (1)NZ(21)Samoa (4)Scotland (0)Tonga (2)Ireland (6)PNG (20)Wales (10)Fiji (6)Italy (2)USA (14)47% of players are playing for the country of their birth. Remove the 5 nations that have full-time professional clubs (AU/ENG/NZ/PNG/FR) and this becomes 45 players out of 9 squads....or 20%.I predict that unless we get more coaches like Mac at the USA prepared to bring home grown players to the tournament, then we'll see more games between Austraia B v New Zealand B masquerading as Pacific Island nations....Don't get me wrong.....I am soooooo looking forward to Tonga v NZ, Samoa v NZ and other clashes, but we've not moved on 1 jot since 2013 in the terms of developing the game as an international game.....and if the development of the game isn't the point of the RLWC, then what is? a 5 million quid profit last time is hardly a game changer....