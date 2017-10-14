WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 Predictions

Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:58 am
England play a warm up game in Perth against a WA side. I’m not sure what playing standard the opposition will be.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:30 am
Samoa beat NSW country under 23s in the first warmup game. Final score was 42 - 26 I think.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 3:28 am
The warmup game in Fiji between Aust, PNG and Fiji went;
1st 40 minutes - Aust beat PNG 20 - 4
2nd 40 minutes - PNG beat Fiji 10 - 0
3rd 40 minutes - Aust beat Fiji 18 - 0
Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:09 am
PNG and Fiji played first
Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:31 pm
My prediction? Pain
“You are playing a game of football this afternoon but more than that you are playing for England, and more even than that, you are playing for right versus wrong. You will win because you have to win. Don’t forget that message from home. England expects every one of you to do his duty.”
Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:54 pm
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/fiji-targets-place-in-2019-nsw-cup-after-falling-short-on-latest-bid-20171014-gz0zjg.html

This is disappointing......semi-finalists in the last 2 RLWC's and still no "help' from the NRL?

If we are to get in front of the other code we need to address this.....

Australia (23)
England (24)
France (24)
Lebanon (1)
NZ(21)
Samoa (4)
Scotland (0)
Tonga (2)
Ireland (6)
PNG (20)
Wales (10)
Fiji (6)
Italy (2)
USA (14)

47% of players are playing for the country of their birth. Remove the 5 nations that have full-time professional clubs (AU/ENG/NZ/PNG/FR) and this becomes 45 players out of 9 squads....or 20%.
I predict that unless we get more coaches like Mac at the USA prepared to bring home grown players to the tournament, then we'll see more games between Austraia B v New Zealand B masquerading as Pacific Island nations....

Don't get me wrong.....I am soooooo looking forward to Tonga v NZ, Samoa v NZ and other clashes, but we've not moved on 1 jot since 2013 in the terms of developing the game as an international game.....and if the development of the game isn't the point of the RLWC, then what is? a 5 million quid profit last time is hardly a game changer....
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:12 am
Australia vs NZ final with the Aussies winning easily again. Boring.

It'll be great to watch up until that final, barring the games England play in.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:55 pm
Anyone have any listings on what games are on TV and on which channels ?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:35 pm
Durham Giant wrote:
Anyone have any listings on what games are on TV and on which channels ?

I think I'm right in saying everything is on Premier. England games, 1 semi and the final on BBC
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
